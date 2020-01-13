Global manager's Aussie distribution head retires

A $1.7 trillion global manager's head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand retired at the end of last year.

T.Rowe Price's Murray Brewer was with the company for 14 years, starting when it first opened its Sydney office in 2006.

He joined T.Rowe Price from Schroder Investment Management's where he was the head of distribution for ANZ.

Over his 30 year career, he also worked at AMP Asset Management, Lloyds Bank and Westpac.

"While we are sad to see Murray leave, we have a strong succession plan in place to ensure the continuity of the great work Murray has achieved and the business' long-term success," the company's head of distribution for Asia Pacific Nick Trueman said in a statement.

"Today, T. Rowe Price Australia is among the highest inflow managers for global equities in the intermediary market and has gained strong support from the institutional market."

"The business has also succeeded in achieving high levels of client satisfaction over the years thanks to Murray's thoughtful and effective approach to client service."

In October, T.Rowe Price hired Allianz Retire+'s head of consultants and research Cassandra Crowe as its new head of consultants for Australia and New Zealand.