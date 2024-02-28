Global economy to grow at a slower positive rate

Members of the Wigmore Association family office network, including Mutual Trust head of investment solutions Simone Rouse, believe that the global economy will continue to expand in 2024, albeit at a slower pace than in 2023.

The group's latest 2024 Capital Market Outlook report said that the weakening growth of the global economy can mainly be attributed to the delayed effects of global interest rate hikes aimed at controlling inflation.

According to Rouse, this slowing will not be felt equally.

"We expect the US to slow from a position of strength, while Europe, already showing early signs of stagnating growth, is not expected to improve significantly," she said.

In Australia, Rouse noted that inflation, including wage inflation, remains more elevated than in other developed markets and interest rates are expected to remain higher for longer.

"Our mortgage market relies more on variable rates compared to US fixed rates, which is driving pockets of pain and negative sentiment across some segments and sectors of society," Rouse said.

"However, our country is also experiencing record immigration which has been supporting demand, particularly for residential property and the overall Australian economy."

Rouse said that investors should be focused on the balance between cooling inflation and slowing economic growth, with a heightened risk of a second inflation wave if the Fed cuts rates too quickly.

Additionally, Rouse said that she is wary of geopolitical tensions and the rewiring of global partnerships, which remain a source of volatility for investment markets and commodity prices.

"Over 40 elections, including those in Taiwan, India, and the US, could potentially increase market volatility and impact economic outcomes," she said.

Meanwhile in Australia, Rouse said that while the energy transition presents many opportunities, it is also a lurking risk for energy supply security as pressure on the grid sees a rising demand-supply imbalance in future years.

When it comes to alternative investment strategies, Rouse said that Mutual Trust favours adding new capital towards private credit, with a preference for Australia over international, even supportive structural drivers, including the more immature but growing market.

"We continue to selectively increase exposure to alternative assets- predominately long-term, illiquid, unlisted assets," she said.

Rouse added that global investment markets also prove to be consistently resilient over the long-term.

"With the future environment appears complex, we believe investors should remain mostly invested in risk assets (as part of a balanced portfolio) over the long term," she said.

"It's important to remain disciplined and patient, while also taking advantage of attractive investment opportunities to help build long-term growth."

The Wigmore Association is a group made up of five family offices across the globe, including Mutual Trust in Australia, HQ Trust in Germany, Pitcairn in the US, Promecap in Mexico, and Turim in Brazil.