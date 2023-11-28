Newspaper icon
Gender pay gap trends down: WGEA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 28 NOV 2023   12:25PM

The gender pay gap has hit a new low of 21.7%, largely driven by women working in senior management positions - except chief executive roles.

According to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency's (WGEA) latest scorecard, which assessed 4.82 million employees, the remuneration gender gap trended down 1.1% year on year, the largest drop since it collated data in 2014.

On pay checks, it means that for every $1 men earn in Australia, women earn 78 cents on average.

What is encouraging about the data is that there is a gradual movement of women into management, WGEA chief executive Mary Wooldridge said, rising from 41% to 42% year on year.

"The proportion of women being promoted and appointed at manager level is higher than the proportion of women managers overall. As this trend continues, the overall proportion of women in management will continue to increase," she said.

Construction has the highest gender pay gap of 28.3% on average, followed by the finance and insurance sectors with 26%.

Women working in rental, hiring, and real estate services come in third place with a gap of 23.1%, followed by the professional, scientific, and technical services industries of 22.8%.

More employers are also paying superannuation on parental leave - an increase of three percentage points to 86%.

"This is a sign that more employers are taking action to ease the retirement savings gap for women," Wooldridge said.

Flexible work appears to be more embedded in workplace culture more than ever. Not only do over 50% of employers provide such a work policy, but leaders are also held accountable for improving flexibility.

"However, less than half (43%), provide managers with specific training on flexible work and the proportion offering team training has dropped to just over a third (35%). Flexible working arrangements are an essential method of balancing care responsibilities and therefore a vital tool in the gender equality journey," Wooldridge said.

What continues to stagnate is women's representation on boards at 34%.

Education and training, and healthcare and social assistance sectors are the only industries where most boards aren't male dominated.

In financial and insurance services, 24% of organisations have boards with no female representation.

Large organisations tend to offer employer-funded paid parental leave. In addition to the government's scheme, the proportion of employers offering some form of paid parental leave rose from 62% to 63%.

Workers in big corporations were 1.5 times more likely to have access to employer-funded paid parental leave than employees working in businesses with fewer than 250 employees.

"Publishing gender pay gaps requires employers to understand their unique challenges, develop a purpose-built approach to gender equality and then take intentional and sustained action," said Wooldridge.

"This scorecard is a starting point for employers to assess their performance on the national scale and relative to their industry peers and identify where there is room for improvement."

Gender pay gap trends down: WGEA

