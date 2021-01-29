NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Gender diversity has a way to go: Research
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 29 JAN 2021   12:20PM

Only 10 publicly listed companies in Australia have made it onto the Bloomberg 2021 Gender-Equality Index (GEI), despite a record number of companies that disclosed data.

From financial services, companies that made the index include Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, Challenger, National Australia Bank and QBE Insurance.

Other companies include Nine Entertainment, Scentre Group, Incitec Pivot, NIB and this year's only new inclusion, gold miner St Barbara.

There are 380 companies headquartered across 44 countries and regions are included in the 2021 GEI and brings transparency to gender-related policies at publicly listed companies.

GEI companies had an average disclosure score of 94% but the average data excellence score was just 55%, highlighting the need for more effort.

The data excellence score is broken down into scores across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

On average, GEI companies are recruiting more women than they are losing with 69% having a strategy for recruiting women and 59% conduct a global gender-based compensation review.

In addition, 85% of employees returning to work after parental leave stay with their companies and 65% offer lactation rooms on-site while 46% offer childcare subsidies or financial support.

Nearly two-thirds of GEI board members are women while 61% have a chief diversity officer. These companies have 39% of women in revenue-producing roles.

Bloomberg global head of sustainable finance solutions Patricia Torres said as businesses strive to maintain corporate culture, business leaders can drive gender equality progress.

"This progress can begin with the GEI framework, which helps companies assess where they are on the path to gender parity relative to their peers, and hold themselves accountable to their goals," she said.

In turn, the GEI data gives investors a comprehensive view into how these practices are driving increased employee engagement and productivity, bringing higher market value to companies, and creating positive change in local communities."

Read more: BloombergGender-Equality IndexNational Australia BankChallengerCommonwealth BankIncitec PivotNIBNine EntertainmentQBE InsuranceScentre GroupSt BarbaraWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Challenger welcomes board director
Aura hires executive from Challenger
Former UBS GAM executive joins CBA incubator
Australian banks among most fined
AMP Bank boss exits
AIA progresses with acquisition
Macquarie IM the nation's largest manager
Janus Henderson bolsters institutional team
Arowana winds up LIC
Challenger to buy industry-fund-owned bank
Editor's Choice
IPO outlook positive for 2021
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The pipeline is encouraging for initial public offerings on the ASX this year as 14 companies are set to list, according to the latest HLB Mann Judd IPO Watch report.
NAB swallows up neobank
ELIZA BAVIN
Following the recent downfall of Xinja, Neobank 86 400 will now follow suit and transfer its customer accounts to the big four bank.
Billionaires profit from pandemic: Report
KARREN VERGARA
The nation's wealthiest saw their fortunes increase by nearly $85 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic, a global survey highlighting the widening income-inequity gap shows.
Investment Trends names new head of research
ELIZA BAVIN
Investment Trends has announced a new head of research as Recep Peker steps down to support the business in an advisory capacity.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something rJPonOL9