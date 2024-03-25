Funds SA recruits from LGT

Funds SA recently welcomed a new head of technology, hiring from LGT Wealth Management.

Simon Boyley has joined in the role, returning home from London where he spent seven years with LGT Wealth Management's IT team, most recently as head of technology.

Prior, Boyley managed the IT services function for NEST, the UK's National Employment Savings Trust for six years.

Now, he is returning to Adelaide to lead Funds SA's technology program, with the investment corporation saying he brings "a wealth of experience in IT governance and strategy, cyber security, IT architecture and solutions, and project management."

Commenting on the new hire, Funds SA chief executive John Piteo said: "To attract someone of Simon's experience and calibre to the organisation is a wonderful opportunity for Funds SA."

"Our technology architecture and capabilities will be a crucial component in delivering strong, long-term investment outcomes for our clients."

Just last week, Funds SA confirmed the departure of its head of asset allocation. Brendan Hallett left the institution to return to the east coast; he had been in the role for three years.