Fund manager hires distribution lead

Eildon Capital has appointed a head of distribution and investor relations in a bid to expand its funds management business.

Lulu Yan will oversee the unlisted funds the firm manages. Yan came from Darland, a developer of residential property in Victoria, where she was most recently an investment director for two years.

She was at Dacland for six years and prior to that worked at Vermilion Partners based in Shanghai and Wachovia based in North Carolina.

The group, listed on the ASX as EDC, also announced its profit guidance for the half year to December 2020, flagging that it made $2.5 million in net-profit after tax (subject to an audit review).

In September last year, the group internalised the management function and paid $4 million to buy Eildon Funds Management to previous owner CVC.

EDC's independent directors negotiated the proposal with CVC and entered into a share purchase agreement, funded via a cross-staple loan from Eildon Trust to Eildon Capital.

EDC invests in industrial, residential and commercial properties in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria, managed by Eildon Funds Management.