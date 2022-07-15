Frontier changes strategy, shakes up team

Frontier has made several changes to its investment team, including naming Shahana Mukherjee as its new macro and quant analytics consultant.

Frontier has announced what it is calling an evolution of the management of its investment strategy, capital markets and asset allocation function.

As part of the changes, the consultant has welcomed Mukherjee to the team.

Mukherjee will be based in Sydney and commence the role in early August, she will work closely with Frontier's capital markets and asset allocation team.

Mukherjee joins from Moody's Analytics where she was assistant director and economist covering the APAC region.

In other changes, Phil Naylor will take on the role head of capital markets and asset allocation, with responsibility across three workstreams, namely dynamic asset allocation, portfolio construction, and macro and quant analytics. He will continue to report to the director of investment strategy Chris Trevillyan.

Trevillyan remains responsible for the firm's overall investment strategy advice and research and will continue to chair Frontier's investment committee.

In addition to Mukherjee, Frontier has further boosted its capital markets and asset allocation team with two internal appointments.

Consultant Donna Davis will join the team with a focus on portfolio construction, while Vivian Xu will take up a permanent role following the completion of a PhD internship with Frontier.

Frontier chief executive Andrew Polson said he is excited with the firm's expansion in the key areas.

"The work Chris has led for many years has been outstanding and his experience and ability to engage with directors and executives is highly sought by our fast-growing client base," he said.

"At the same time, we're fortunate to have someone with Phil's pedigree supporting Chris in leading our capital markets research and analysis effort. We've built very strong quant capability around Phil, and we're excited about the breadth and depth of work the team will be able to produce. Shahana is the latest example of that, and she will be a great addition to our team."

Frontier has been steadily growing its team in Sydney with four senior appointments this year.