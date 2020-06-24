NEWS
Investment
Franklin Templeton cuts fees
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 JUN 2020   12:38PM

Franklin Templeton will drop the fees on eight funds from 2bps to 23bps per year, effective July 1.

The steepest fee cut is on the $443 million Franklin Global Growth Fund which will go from charging 1.13% per year in management costs to 0.90%.

Two other global equities funds will also lower their fees, with the Templeton Global Equity Fund going from 1.13% to 0.95% per year. The Templeton Global Trust Fund will go from charging 0.96% to 0.75%.

The manager is also dropping fees on five fixed income funds.

The biggest cut in the category is for its Australian absolute return bond fund, which is going from 0.65% per year in management costs to 0.50%.

The Australian Core Plus Bond Fund will go from charging drop 8bps to 0.35% per year.

Two other funds will make smaller fee cuts:  Franklin Templeton Global Aggregate Bond Fund (from 0.59% p.a. to 0.54%) and the Franklin Diversified Fixed Income Fund (0.64% to 0.61%).

Several fixed income managers, including Nikko, Schroders and Aberdeen Standard dropped fees on fixed income funds last year on back of lower yield expectations, increasing competition and ahead of ASX listings.

