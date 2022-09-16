Newspaper icon
Financial Planning
FPA Congress a chance to 'reunite, reset'

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 16 SEP 2022   12:35PM

As its first in-person conference in three years, a 'Reunite, Resest' theme will underpin the Financial Planning Association of Australia's (FPA) Professionals Congress later this year.

Held in Sydney on November 23-24, the Congress will host a range of sessions designed to help financial planners better understand the many changes and current issues facing the profession.

It will also provide practical tools and information enabling them to work more closely with clients and understand their changing needs, particularly in the post-pandemic environment.

Now with a proposal put to members to merge with the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA), the FPA Congress will be the first major industry event held after the result of the vote is known. The AFA's national conference is taking place next week.

Whether members vote in favour of the merger, the Congress will be a critically important venue to discuss the implications for members and the profession, the FPA said.

FPA chief executive Sarah Abood said since the last in-person Congress, there has been huge change both in the financial planning profession and also in the broader community.

"As a profession we have seen a bewildering range of ongoing and proposed legislative change and grappled with a substantial fall in the number of financial planners," she said.

"The Congress provides an opportunity for an update on all these changes, and to learn from peers as well as benefit from global best practice."

She added: "As we mark our 30th birthday as an association and contemplate a new start joining our colleagues at the AFA, the theme of Reunite, Reset is enormously relevant."

FPA chair David Sharpe said: "As someone who runs my own practice in Perth, I see the FPA Congress as a great opportunity to reunite and share with colleagues so we can collectively improve the way we run our businesses and serve our clients."

"With a wide variety of sessions across the two days, there is something for everyone within the profession, whether you're a principal, a paraplanner, an aged care specialist or an SMSF adviser."

FPA and AFA members are encouraged to register to the event before September 30.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the FPA Professionals Congress in 2022.

Insignia appoints head of technical services

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Insignia Financial has named a new head of technical services following the retirement of Martin Breckon.

Inconsistencies across RIC strategies: Mercer

ANDREW MCKEAN
Mercer analysis of publicly available retirement income strategy summaries shows a great disparity between super funds' approaches.

Susan Buckley to leave QIC

ELIZABETH FRY
After almost 21 years at Queensland Investment Corporation, Susan Buckley has decided to step down as managing director of the liquid markets group.

UniSuper caps future investment in fossil fuels

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The board of UniSuper has imposed a cap on fossil fuel exposure of 7% and has divested from companies that generate more than 10% of revenue from the extraction and production of thermal coal.

