Former CFSGAM executive joins industry fund

A former member of Colonial First State Global Asset Management's global leadership team has joined a $4 billion industry super fund as an independent investment expert.

Former chief operating officer, director and member of CFSGAM's global executive committee Joe Fernandes has joined Legalsuper as an independent investment expert to chief investment officer Norman Zhang.

In his new role, the former First State Investments Asia managing director will join the fund's investment committee, working closely with Zhang and the internal investment team in a move designed to bring the fund "independent, external advice and support" for its overall investment strategy and approach.

Legalsuper chief executive Andrew Proebstl said Fernandes as well aligned to the fund's "strategic positioning, ambition and organisational values".

"Joe's senior investment and management experience, and professional capabilities, were evident from his interactions with Legalsuper executives and members of the board," Proebstl said.

"The thoughtful, measured insights he offered during our selection process and his clear understanding of the strategic investment opportunities and innovations available to Legalsuper in a challenging and uncertain environment, distinguished him."

Fernandes comes as Zhang begins to embed himself within the fund, having joined from Media Super at the beginning of March.

Zhang has over 11 years' experience in the financial services industry across consulting with Ernst & Young, investment consulting with Frontier Advisors and most recently at the industry fund for media professionals.

At the time of Zhang's appointment, Legalsuper chief executive Andrew Proebstl said Zhang demonstrated particular qualities during the recruitment process which also showed his strong affinity with the fund's strategic positioning and organisational values.

"Norman's proven capability and capacity were evident from his written application," Proebstl said.

"However, it was the genuine passion he showed in our discussions for taking advantage of the unique opportunities available to smaller funds to identify and capitalise on innovative and niche investment approaches in ways larger funds can't that set him apart."