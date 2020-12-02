Former Cbus chief takes prime role at AMP Capital

Industry superannuation fund Cbus's former chief executive David Atkin is joining AMP Capital as its deputy chief executive, effective December 7.

"Atkin will assume operational leadership of AMP Capital in an interim capacity until June 2021, while AMP continues its search for a permanent [chief executive] to drive AMP Capital's growth strategy," AMP Capital said.

Atkin will report to AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari, who is currently the interim chief of AMP Capital, as it conducts a portfolio review.

"David is a highly regarded leader within our industry, and I'm pleased we have been able to appoint an executive of his calibre into this interim role to help drive our transformation and deliver our strategy," De Ferarri said.

"Having led three major superannuation funds in the Australian market, David brings a deep knowledge and understanding of clients and their expectations. He has delivered improved and sustainable results in each of the organisations he has led and achieved respect through a values-based approach.

"David will bring his accumulated experience of wealth and investment management and of reshaping organisational culture, including expertise in building diverse and inclusive leadership. We are pleased he will join us immediately, strengthening AMP Capital's leadership team as we implement our strategy."

Atkin was the chief executive at Cbus for 12 years during which it went from being a $12 billion fund to holding $57 billion in assets under management. He tendered a surprise resignation in January this year.

"AMP Capital is a high-quality asset management business, which has earnt the respect of its clients around the world over many years. I look forward to supporting Francesco deliver AMP Capital's transformation strategy and working with the highly capable team to take the organisation forward," Atkin said of his appointment.

Atkin grew up in Papua New Guinea and while at university, wrote a research paper on how unions use masculinity to create hierarchies, Financial Standard reported in a 2014 profile of him. He spent a decade working in trade unions before taking up a job as a communications officer at AustralianSuper's predecessor Superannuation Trust of Australia (STA).

He joined Cbus in 2008 and had previously served as the chief executive of Emergency Services and State Super (ESSS Super) and Just Super (now Media Super, and considering a merger with Cbus).

He joins AMP Capital at a time when it faces a cultural fallout from harassment claims against executive Boe Pahari, backlash from institutional investors including industry funds, and an unsolicited acquisition offer from US manager Ares.