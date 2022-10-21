Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Former AUSIEX chief to join Investment Trends

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 21 OCT 2022   12:43PM

Eric Blewitt will take over as chief executive of Investment Trends later this month, as Sarah Brennan becomes chair of the research house's newly established advisory board.

Blewitt has over 25 years of experience leading wealth management and financial markets businesses, working with boards and regulatory bodies. He has also previously worked with Investment Trends, serving as chief operating officer between 2012 and 2013.

Most recently, he was chief executive of AUSIEX, a role he departed in August after nine years, including at CommSec Adviser Services.

"I am excited to be joining such a well-respected global business whose work provides meaningful insights assisting its clients to shape their strategy through invaluable research and insights," Blewitt said.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

"I have seen the insights and value that Investment Trends can deliver to its clients and am very excited to lead the business in its next phase of growth."

Meanwhile, as advisory board chair, Brennan focus on strategy and partnerships while also supporting Blewitt in an orderly transition.

Having worked with Investment Trends in the past, Brennan said that Blewitt is already well known and highly regarded by many of our clients and staff - and will hit the ground running.

"I am thrilled to welcome an executive of Eric's experience as chief executive," Brennan said.

"Eric has extensive wealth management and trading behavior experience as well as the entrepreneurial and can-do attitude that defines Investment Trends."

She added: "The Investment Trends team does a phenomenal job in supporting our clients through the provision of our unique statistically driven insights.

"Over the last few years, we have evolved our product, geographies, and technology and I look forward to the opportunity of continuing to support the business as we accelerate our strategic evolution."

Separately, Investment Trends' latest Adviser Product and Marketing Report, found that rising inflation and interest rates, as well as other geopolitical events, have contributed to a steep drop in financial advisers' stock market expectations for the next 12 months.

The report says advisers expect an average of only 0.7% in capital growth, compared to 3.5% a year ago.

Although diversification continues to be the top priority when selecting investments for clients (cited by 68% of advisers), advisers highly attuned to economic conditions prioritise liquidity, protection, and high-yield products.

Investment Trends research director Dougal Guild said that with interest rates on the rise, the proportion of new client money going into cash, term deposits and other fixed income products has increased by 43% this year, the highest it's been in some time.

"Although poor performance and a lack of confidence are key drivers of attrition for fund managers, advisers have indicated their preference for reliable customer service and impactful communication, making it an important priority for providers to pro-actively engage with their clients to help solidify user loyalty," Guild added.

Read more: Investment TrendsAUSIEXEric BlewittSarah BrennanDougal Guild
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Proposed CFD class action targets IG Markets
HNWs shunning professional advice: Research
Increasing number of advisers look to self-licence
Online investor numbers taper out: Report
Competition for adviser relationships fierce: Report
Advice firms to spend $70k more on technology: Report
AUSIEX chief executive retires
SMSF client education a concern: Report
Green ETFs on the up and up: AUSIEX
Investors sweat over inflation, interest rates: Survey

Editor's Choice

UniSuper appoints new head of advice

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
UniSuper welcomed Andrew Gregory as its new head of financial advice and education, joining from a private wealth firm.

Aura Group launches multi-asset solution

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A new fund from Aura Group will give wholesale investors an institutional framework for multi-asset investment portfolios.

Millionaires worry about retirement

CASSANDRA BALDINI
According to new research, 35% of millionaires believe it will take a miracle to retire securely.

Apollo Global Management names Australia head

CHLOE WALKER
Matthew Perrignon joined the US private equity firm this week as its new managing director and head of institutional client and product solutions (ICPS) sales in Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.