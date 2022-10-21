Former AUSIEX chief to join Investment Trends

Eric Blewitt will take over as chief executive of Investment Trends later this month, as Sarah Brennan becomes chair of the research house's newly established advisory board.

Blewitt has over 25 years of experience leading wealth management and financial markets businesses, working with boards and regulatory bodies. He has also previously worked with Investment Trends, serving as chief operating officer between 2012 and 2013.

Most recently, he was chief executive of AUSIEX, a role he departed in August after nine years, including at CommSec Adviser Services.

"I am excited to be joining such a well-respected global business whose work provides meaningful insights assisting its clients to shape their strategy through invaluable research and insights," Blewitt said.

"I have seen the insights and value that Investment Trends can deliver to its clients and am very excited to lead the business in its next phase of growth."

Meanwhile, as advisory board chair, Brennan focus on strategy and partnerships while also supporting Blewitt in an orderly transition.

Having worked with Investment Trends in the past, Brennan said that Blewitt is already well known and highly regarded by many of our clients and staff - and will hit the ground running.

"I am thrilled to welcome an executive of Eric's experience as chief executive," Brennan said.

"Eric has extensive wealth management and trading behavior experience as well as the entrepreneurial and can-do attitude that defines Investment Trends."

She added: "The Investment Trends team does a phenomenal job in supporting our clients through the provision of our unique statistically driven insights.

"Over the last few years, we have evolved our product, geographies, and technology and I look forward to the opportunity of continuing to support the business as we accelerate our strategic evolution."

Separately, Investment Trends' latest Adviser Product and Marketing Report, found that rising inflation and interest rates, as well as other geopolitical events, have contributed to a steep drop in financial advisers' stock market expectations for the next 12 months.

The report says advisers expect an average of only 0.7% in capital growth, compared to 3.5% a year ago.

Although diversification continues to be the top priority when selecting investments for clients (cited by 68% of advisers), advisers highly attuned to economic conditions prioritise liquidity, protection, and high-yield products.

Investment Trends research director Dougal Guild said that with interest rates on the rise, the proportion of new client money going into cash, term deposits and other fixed income products has increased by 43% this year, the highest it's been in some time.

"Although poor performance and a lack of confidence are key drivers of attrition for fund managers, advisers have indicated their preference for reliable customer service and impactful communication, making it an important priority for providers to pro-actively engage with their clients to help solidify user loyalty," Guild added.