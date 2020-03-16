Former ANZ Wealth investment chief exits

The former chief investment officer for ANZ Wealth has left the business as part of the extensive job losses announced last week.

Financial Standard understands Mark Rider, ANZ Wealth's chief investment officer since March 2017, has left the business.

Rider was responsible for delivering the overarching investment strategy, including asset allocation, investment themes, product selection and monitoring, investment compliance, risk and analytics for all ANZ Wealth client investment offerings.

Following the sale of the pensions and investments business to IOOF, Rider held the same role in ANZ Private Banking and Advice. Last week the Finance Sector Union revealed 230 staff within the private banking and advice divisions had been given their notice.

Rider was with ANZ since April 2013, originally having joined as head of investment strategy and asset allocation.

Prior to that, Rider served as head of investment strategy, Australia at UBS Global Asset Management and is a former head of economic activity and forecasting at the Reserve Bank of Australia, having served 10 years at the central bank.

The job cuts were revealed last week when the FSU said ANZ leadership had sent a memo to staff reiterating the bank's commitment to rebuilding trust in the advice industry.

The FSU accused ANZ of conducting "corporate leadership in a vacuum" and linked the cuts to economic instability being felt from coronavirus and the recent bushfires.

The FSU labeled the move as short sighted and self-serving.