Forget BRICs: Skerryvore

Unlike the previous periods of emerging markets euphoria, a return to prosperity is unlikely to be shortened into a simple acronym as it was during the period of the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, and China), as lines begin to blur between developed nations and EMs.

Instead, as we look out into the next decade, Skerryvore Asset Management portfolio manager Ian Tabberer believes that a selective approach to investing in the developing word is required, and if adopted, returns can be significant.

In fact, he said that it is likely that the term 'emerging markets' or the constituents of these markets will need to be redefined, by both the investment community and the broader index providers.

"The world is at a really interesting place at the moment, in that everybody's always thought that emerging markets will become more like developed markets, so emerging markets will grow up to be like America or Britain, or European countries," Tabberer told Financial Standard.

"However, I think there's a risk that developed markets, for example, America, UK, and other countries will become more emerging-market-like."

The UK is a great example, he said.

"The UK has a weak political situation at the moment, lots of political change and has a very weak currency, so it's almost acting like an emerging market. Yet, there are a whole host of emerging market countries that are actually in very strong fiscal and financial positions, and host world leading businesses," Tabberer said.

"In Brazil, interest rates are higher than the inflation rate, whereas in the UK, inflation is a lot higher than the interest rate. So actually, the UK looks more like an emerging market and Brazil looks more like a developed market."

Tabberer also noted the long-term tailwinds for emerging market businesses.

"If you're an emerging market investor, or you're a business operating in emerging markets, you've been operating in inflationary periods with lots of political change, so you're quite resilient," he said.

Therefore, when selecting investments, Tabberer said it's less about countries, and more about businesses.

"We think there are a whole host of what we would call 'world leading businesses' that just happen to be in an emerging market, rather than in a developed country," he explained.

"For example, we have an amazing Indian pharmaceutical company that has great long-term growth prospects that's providing pharmaceuticals to the Indian population. It's never had a year of negative earnings or volume growth, so it's doing really well.

"We also have a Mexican convenience store that's growing quickly, and it's actually got its own payments business. And then there's a business called Mercado Libre, which is a combination of Paypal, eBay and Amazon in Latin America. It's growing at about 150% at the moment in its financial payments business."

He said the key is businesses with strong factors, strong leaders, and very strong balance sheets.

"So, they can put up with financial volatility and actually create long term growth. It's not really about a country, it's more about the types of businesses," he said.

On the other side of Skerryvore's selective investment strategy, Tabberer said that he tends to avoid state-run businesses within emerging markets as their strategies don't often align with investor goals.

"The issue in emerging markets is that there's a lot of what are called "state owned enterprises" and if you're a state-owned enterprise, you might have shares, but really, you're trying to meet the strategic needs of the government," he said.

"The bottom line is, there's no interest like self-interest. So, we're looking for owners of businesses that have the same interest that we have."