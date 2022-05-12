Newspaper icon
Foresters Financial appoints head of partnerships

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 12 MAY 2022   12:32PM

Foresters Financial has appointed Jenny Liakopoulos to the newly created role of head of partnership.

Liakopoulos has more than 15 years' experience in financial services in business development, client relationship management and project management. She will be based in Melbourne and will report to chief executive Emma Sakellaris.

Liakopoulos joins from Career Money Life (CML) where she was head of client development. In this role, she was responsible for building client relationships and outbound sales.

Prior to working with CML, Liakopoulos was director of client experience at Audrey Page and Associates. She also has had experience as a sales and marketing leader in AMP's wealth management division.

For six years Liakopoulos also worked as a principal consultant and national sales manager at ipac.

Sakellaris said Liakopoulos' appointment comes at a key time in Foresters' development as it moves to expand its reach and offering in the Australian market.

"Jenny is an accomplished business development professional, who excels at driving sales and cultivating and maintaining strategic client relationships," she said.

"With her cross-sector experience in telecommunications, HR consulting, and finance, she brings an impressive breadth of knowledge and skills to the role.

"Jenny's proven track record in identifying new business opportunities and leading effective sales teams to capture market share, along with her passion to help people to build their wealth make her a valuable addition to the team."

Read more: Foresters FinancialJenny LiakopoulosEmma SakellarisAudrey PageCareer Money Life
