Foreign fund managers granted licensing relief

Overseas fund managers are set to be exempt from requiring an Australian financial services licence for the purposes of convincing professional investors to become a client.

Under ASIC's newly released foreign financial services provider regulatory regime, overseas-based fund managers will be allowed to persuade entities with more than $10 million in net assets to invest in overseas vehicles. They will not require and AFSL to do so.

Clients they would be able to work with include responsible entities of registered schemes and trustees of superannuation funds, pooled super trusts and public sector super funds, so long as they have over $10 million.

Additionally, the updated regime - Regulatory Guide 176 - will see the installation of a new licensing regime for foreign entities operating in Australia who provide services to wholesale clients.

The new regime will see ASIC recognise the authorisation of overseas regulatory regimes which the corporate regulator deems as sufficiently equivalent to the new Australian regime.

Overseas firms holding a new foreign entities license will be exempt from some obligations which apply to AFS licensees, including financial requirements, with ASIC satisfied similar regulatory supervision and outcomes will be achieved by equivalent overseas requirements.

ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour said the regulator's new framework was designed to ensure wholesale investors could continue to access the opportunities afforded to them by overseas managers.

"Our new regulatory framework facilitates Australian wholesale access to foreign investment opportunities, preserves market integrity against misconduct in wholesale markets, and strengthens ASIC's ability to take effective regulatory and supervisory action," Armour said.

"Our ability to effectively supervise all participants in Australian markets is crucial for the confident participation of investors."

The new framework follows months of consultation with industry stakeholders, including overseas regulators. ASIC said the industry's move to the new regime take place over two years to ensure a smooth transition. New foreign providers may apply for a foreign AFS license from April 1.