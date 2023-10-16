Newspaper icon
Forager to delist Aussie LIT

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 16 OCT 2023   12:36PM

Forager Funds Management is set to delist its Australian-listed investment trust as it continues to trade at a 15% discount to its net asset value.

The Forager Australian Shares Fund (FOR) has struggled to close the 15% valuation gap over the last four years, while efforts such as introducing a semi-annual distribution policy and undertaking regular buybacks have failed to make a difference.

"It is the manager's view that investor apathy towards closed-ended investment vehicles has become entrenched and that smaller, less liquid vehicles like FOR are unlikely to trade at NAV for the foreseeable future," Forager said.

While it is considering an "orderly transition" back to an open-ended fund, Forager said that "significant work is still required" to determine the best way to implement this.

As a result, it is "current intention to finalise a delisting proposal in the coming months" and will provide unitholders more details in the first half of calendar year 2024.

On LinkedIn, Forager chief investment officer and co-founder Steve Johnson said that "this is by no means a certainty and we have lots of work to do on the details."

"But, yes, at Forager we have come to the view that a closed-ended fund isn't working for our investors."

He urged those interested in FOR to get in touch and let him know "what the perfect future structure looks like".

Launched in 2009, FOR targets undervalued Australian shares, specialising in "small, unusual opportunities". It listed on the ASX in 2016.

In the three months to September, FOR fully exited stakes in Qantas and Seven Group. Its top five holdings are RPMGlobal Holdings, ReadyTech, Tourism Holdings, Healthia, and Gentrack.

FOR's net asset value at the close of business on October 13 was $1.45. It has 99,851,310 units on issue.

In the last financial year, FOR made a $22.3 million operating profit. During the period, the discount between the net asset value and unit price ranged between 2% and 19% and averaged 10%.

