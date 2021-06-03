Fisher Investments launches local HNW offering

Fisher Investments will start offering investment management services to high-net-worth private clients via its local subsidiary.

The subsidiary, Fisher Investments Australasia, has served institutional clients in the region since 2013 - but this is its first foray into serving individuals and families.

Fisher has been quietly recruiting financial advisers with experience in the high-net-worth space recently and plans to begin soliciting potential clients by mid-year.

The firm is actively recruiting for sales, service and operations roles currently. It will use the trademark Fisher Investments Australia with private clients in Australia.

This is the 16th new international private client market Fisher Investments has entered.

"We're honoured to help Australian high-net-worth private clients achieve their financial goals through our tailored portfolio management services, world-class customer service model, and structure that always puts our clients' interests first," Fisher Investments chief executive Damian Ornani said.

"But there are still so many more families around the world who need our investment help to meet their financial goals, and we plan on continuing to grow aggressively into new markets to meet their needs."

US-based Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage more than US$169 billion in assets.

It was founded by famous Forbes columnist and author Ken Fisher, who is currently chair of the company.

"After years of planning, we're excited to begin working with Australian families," Fisher executive vice president Carrianne Coffey, who is responsible for its international private client operations, said.

"Our dedication to putting our clients' interests first has proven successful everywhere we operate, and we look forward to helping Australian investors reach their financial goals with unparalleled service, continuous education and tailored portfolio management."