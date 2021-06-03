NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

Fisher Investments launches local HNW offering

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 3 JUN 2021   12:20PM

Fisher Investments will start offering investment management services to high-net-worth private clients via its local subsidiary.

The subsidiary, Fisher Investments Australasia, has served institutional clients in the region since 2013 - but this is its first foray into serving individuals and families.

Fisher has been quietly recruiting financial advisers with experience in the high-net-worth space recently and plans to begin soliciting potential clients by mid-year.

The firm is actively recruiting for sales, service and operations roles currently. It will use the trademark Fisher Investments Australia with private clients in Australia.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

This is the 16th new international private client market Fisher Investments has entered.

"We're honoured to help Australian high-net-worth private clients achieve their financial goals through our tailored portfolio management services, world-class customer service model, and structure that always puts our clients' interests first," Fisher Investments chief executive Damian Ornani said.

"But there are still so many more families around the world who need our investment help to meet their financial goals, and we plan on continuing to grow aggressively into new markets to meet their needs."

US-based Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage more than US$169 billion in assets.

It was founded by famous Forbes columnist and author Ken Fisher, who is currently chair of the company.

"After years of planning, we're excited to begin working with Australian families," Fisher executive vice president Carrianne Coffey, who is responsible for its international private client operations, said.

"Our dedication to putting our clients' interests first has proven successful everywhere we operate, and we look forward to helping Australian investors reach their financial goals with unparalleled service, continuous education and tailored portfolio management."

Read more: Carrianne CoffeyDamian OrnaniFisher Investments AustralasiaFisher Investments AustraliaKen Fisher
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

BlackRock wins monumental mandate

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:31AM
In what is reportedly one of the biggest transfers of retirement savings to date, BlackRock has won the first external investment mandate for two of the largest defined benefit schemes in the UK.

State Super rejigs defensives

KANIKA SOOD
State Super has mandated two managers, as it allocates to Australian investment grade corporate credit and global investment grade structured credit.

Fisher Investments launches local HNW offering

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:20PM
Fisher Investments will start offering investment management services to high-net-worth private clients via its local subsidiary.

Lessons from GPIF: Mizuno

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:56AM
The former chief investment officer of the world's largest pension fund is imploring asset owners to take climate policy matters into their own hands if their governments are unwilling to do so.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.