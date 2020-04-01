NEWS
Economics
First in first out?
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 APR 2020   10:43AM

As if reports that China hasn't recorded any domestically-transmitted cases of the coronavirus for several days running aren't good news enough, the latest purchasing managers' survey from the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS)  provides an early indication that economic activity there has returned to expansion.

The official manufacturing PMI surged to a reading of 52.0 in March from a record low reading of 35.7 in the previous month due to improvements in all of the index's sub-components.

The official non-manufacturing PMI recorded an even bigger jump - 52.3 in March from February's record low of 29.6 - that's also due to a noticeable improvement in demand and business confidence.

But before you cry FAKE news! The NBS itself admitted that the latest readings merely reflected the resumption of business and social activity after a month of lockdown and stressed that companies still face relatively big operational pressures with more firms reported funding shortages and falling demand than in February -- reasons why the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and central command are not letting their guards down.

The PBOC just recently cut its 7-day repo rate by 20 bps to 2.2% on 30 March and pledged to use multiple policy tools to maintain market liquidity.

China's politburo announced that it would introduce more policies and measures to mitigate the fallout from the coronavirus' infection.

They have to, given recent reports of new cases due to imported coronavirus infections.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

