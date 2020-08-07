First company lists on Sydney Stock Exchange

Junior gold miner Torque Metals has become the first company to list on the Sydney Stock Exchange.

Sydney Stock Exchange chief executive Michael Go said the listing was the first under the exchange's new strategy and that several more companies were well advanced in the listing application process.

"Last year we announced we were focusing on providing a flexible, efficient alternative for growth companies to list and further their ambitions," he said.

"That's exactly what Torque Metals is doing and I'm delighted that we can support them, and the other companies getting ready to list, as part of a thriving Australian financial ecosystem."

Sydney Stock Exchange offers a six-week listing process focused on Australian companies. The exchange is the only venue in Australia with a dedicated ESG board, and the exchange expects listings to go live on that board in the last quarter of 2020.

Torque Metals managing director Ian Finch celebrated listing on the exchange.

"Junior resources companies have found it increasingly difficult to float in recent years, but listing remains an excellent path to growth," he said.

"SSX have been very supportive and helpful as we have brought Torque to market."

Go added that the exchange's plan is to help growth companies succeed and assist in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.