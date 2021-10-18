FinClear wins Ord Minnett mandate

Ord Minnett handed down a third-party clearing services mandate to FinClear for an agreed term of five years.

The deal will integrate FinClear into Ord Minnett's workflows and bring EL&C Baillieu staff across to FinClear. Ord Minnett acquired EL&C Baillieu last November for an undisclosed amount.

Ord Minnett chief executive Karl Morris said FinClear was chosen for its ability to flexibly work with the firm.

"The FinClear team has been very approachable, and I was impressed with their determination to go the extra mile and deliver what was required to retain our business. We believe FinClear will be an excellent fit for us going forward," he said.

FinClear took over BNY Mellon subsidiary Pershing Australia in June.

FinClear chief executive David Ferrall said: "When we bought the Pershing business, we understood Ord Minnett was well advanced with plans to move to self-clearing."

"I'm so delighted that after extensive discussions and due diligence with us, they have instead decided to stay. Ords is a mainstay of the Australian wealth management landscape, and we look forward to serving them," he said.

Last week, FinClear took on third-party clearing services for global broker-dealer Velocity Trade.