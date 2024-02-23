Financial services 300x more likely to get hacked: Expert

When it comes to cyber-attacks on financial services businesses, Cyber Collective founder Fraser Jack says it's not a matter of 'if' but 'when'.

Addressing day three of the SMSF Association National Conference this morning, Cyber Collective founder Fraser Jack warned delegates that the chances of getting hacked as a financial services business are extremely high.

"Recent data suggests that financial services are 300 times more likely to have an attack," Jack said.

"The cost of an attack can be devastating. It can be devastating for your client relationships, devastating for your professional reputation, and devastating for your business valuation."

Jack said it's not a matter of 'if' but 'when' an attack will happen.

"Now I've heard this many times from small business owners, 'I'm just a small business, who's going to go after me?'" Jack said.

"But I can tell you this - there are hacking tools available these days that are available to anybody on the dark web, so a 16-year-old hacker in his mum's basement playing games by day and hacking by night can download software created by some of the most sophisticated hackers in the world and use this software to hack you."

According to Jack, the average time for a hacker to spend infiltrating a small business is around seven months, or 211 days.

"This is an extremely long time for a hacker to spend inside a system, and that's before anybody even finds out," Jack said.

"These hackers don't want to just go in for a quick ransom, they want to get as much information as they can from your business."

Thankfully, the cost to protect a business is low.

"It costs less than 2% of your revenue to prevent cyber-attacks, and it is absolutely worth it," Jack said.

Jack said that advisers should think of their client's data akin to a precious diamond.

"If you could imagine the lifetime value of a client in your practice, wouldn't it be that of a precious gemstone? And if that's the case, then you can relate to the fact that you might lose that diamond if you lost all their data through a scam or a hack," he said.

As such, he said advisers should start treating client data as a 'precious gemstone'.

"You certainly wouldn't ask them to put their gemstone in the post and you would certainly make sure that there's great security," Jack said.

"So, if you and your team start thinking like every piece of data you have on a client is a diamond, the behaviours become different."