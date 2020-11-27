NEWS
Executive Appointments
Finance sector has largest pay gap
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 27 NOV 2020   12:39PM

The financial services sector has taken the inauspicious title of being the industry with the largest gender pay gap.

According to the Finance Sector Union (FSU), COVID-19 has had a disproportionate event effect on women, causing a "pink recession".

"Closing the pay gap is not difficult. It is a matter of having the will, establishing priorities, and making a plan," FSU national secretary Julia Angrisano said.

"Women have borne the burden in the finance industry of manning our retail branch network, yet they continue to suffer with a disproportionately low share of discretionary pay, and earn up to 27.5% less than their male counterparts."

"It is morally corrupt that the finance industry, with their very deep pockets keeps winning the prize for the largest gender pay gap. Our economy can't wait until 2050 for the pay gap to close, we need employers to step up and do the right thing for their workers, and the economy."

According to research cited by the FSU, the pay gap in the financial services industry closed by 0.7% but still sits at a gap of 21.2%, rising to 27.5% when discretionary pay like bonuses are included.

The FSU is arguing that the financial services industry is uniquely well-placed to eliminate the gender pay gap due to having "deep pockets".

The union said it has seen COVID-19 used as an excuse for offering lower salaries. It has also seen the gender pay gap become less of a priority for businesses - with 6% fewer companies saying that they were taking action to reduce the gender pay gap this year.

