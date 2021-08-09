NEWS
Superannuation

Final YFYS regulations out, government "backflips" on admin fees

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 9 AUG 2021   7:32AM

In final YFYS regulations released last week, the government now wants super fund to be only tested on last year's administration fees instead of eight years' average in the APRA performance test.

The last minute changes to the Your Future, Your Super regulation included the shorter time-horizon for administration fees that are included in the test, and softer wording in letters that failing funds must send to their members, according to Industry Super Australia (ISA).

The bill passed the Parliament on June 17, with the first set of legislation coming into effect on July 1. APRA recently said it expects to mail out the first batch's performance test results before August 31.

The government conceded to including the administration fees in the performance tests in April 28 draft regulations, after their omission was panned by many industry participants and ahead of the bill being put to vote.

ISA called last week's final regulations on administration fees a "backflip" that it says will allow funds to continue gouging members for fees.

"This not only allows dud super funds to whitewash years of fee gouging, it also gives unscrupulous players free reign to fiddle the books and shift costs to the investment side with little impact on the performance assessment," ISA said in a statement.

"Through creative bookkeeping funds could still be charging members the same high fees but sneak through the test. Members would then never be told their fund is an inferior performer."

Many funds -- including industry funds -- have changed their fees in the recent years, as APRA heatmaps brought attention to them. As an example, Mine Super reduced its MySuper administration fees by a whopping 50%, dropping to $52 per year from $104.

ISA said the administration fees are "huge performance generators" for retail funds, and the test now favors the segment.

It also said the letter that failings funds must send to their members has been watered down from asking the member to pick another fund to asking them to look at other options within the fund. These other options may not be subject to the APRA performance test, ISA said.

ISA's views contrast with those of Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia chief executive Martin Fahy, who said the changes will drive down fees for members.

"ASFA is pleased that the final regulations have addressed the concerns of wider industry stakeholders and the changes made will allow members to achieve better long-term retirement savings outcomes," Fahy said.

Read more: ISAYour FutureYour Super
