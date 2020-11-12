Fiducian looks to gain from change

The ASX-listed financial advice group has said it expects ongoing change in the industry to enhance its opportunities to acquire new businesses, as it considers a pipeline of growth prospects.

In an update to the ASX, Fiducian said a number of established advice businesses have either left, or have announced their intention to, leave the industry as a result of regulatory reform, particularly education requirements.

Fiducian said, despite this, it is aiming to grow funds under advice organically and through strategic acquisitions of financial planning businesses.

It said regulation and change in industry dynamics may lead to enhanced opportunities to acquire new businesses.

Additionally, Fiducian said it is considering a pipeline of growth opportunities in acquisition, franchised planners, white label/badged platform clients and funds distribution.

Around 1% of the group's net revenue is garnered from grandfathered commissions and management is confident of its tested procedures and controls on ensuring there are no "fee for no service" issues, the group said.

In August this year Fiducian doubled its new inflows to $217 million for the full year while its FY net profit came in at around $10.5 million.

Fiducian reported that its financial planning business had 41 practices and 74 representatives, with about $3.05 billion in funds under advice.