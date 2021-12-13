Fidelity launches active ETF

Fidelity International has launched one of its managed funds as an actively managed exchange-traded fund on the ASX.

The Fidelity Global Demographics Fund listed on the ASX as FDEM. It invests in up to 70 global stocks and aims to beat the MSCI All Country World Index NR.

Established in 2012, the fund is jointly managed by UK-based portfolio managers Aneta Wynimko, Alex Gold, and Oliver Hextall.

Since inception, it has returned 18.4% per annum while its benchmark achieved 16.4% p.a.

Some of the top holdings the managed fund invests in include Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, L'Oreal and Taiwan Semiconductor.

The fund excludes investing in companies involved in tobacco, semi-automatic weapons, thermal coal, and controversial weapons.

Fidelity recently launched a climate investing policy with a rating scheme in a bid to halve its carbon emissions by 2030. This includes the introduction of Climate Ratings which assess the net zero targets and alignment of investments.

Fidelity managing director Alva Devoy commented: "We're launching this strategy in Australia via a listed structure because Australian investors are becoming increasingly interested in actively managed ETFs."

"And it's not hard to understand why. Active ETFs are simple to access, and you can buy and sell units in the fund via your broker or licensed adviser in the same way you buy or sell a share on the ASX. The difference is that one trade gives you access to a diversified portfolio of shares actively managed by an investment expert."