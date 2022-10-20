Newspaper icon
Investment
Fidante revamps brand, online offering

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 20 OCT 2022   12:39PM

Fidante has a fresh look, unveiling a new brand, online offering and registry service.

The new look includes a revamped logo in the colour green to reflect growth and prosperity. Meanwhile, the new website is cleaner, with a more personalised and user-friendly experience, it said, and will now include greater content, comparison tools, and interactive charts.

The Challenger subsidiary also completed the move to a new registry service provider, Boardroom Group, which offers improved systems, flexibility, and online transactions.

Fidante global head John Burke said customers want easy, anytime access to funds and related information through efficient digital channels.

"Our new investor portals are self-service and allow investors and advisers to manage portfolios directly and provide easy access to a wide range of services," he explained.

"This includes online applications, a consolidated view of investments, distributions, payments and transactions, access to client tax and distribution statements, and historical and transactional data."

In its first quarter update to the ASX, Challenger said Fidante's new website and full upgrade of the online digital tools will support customers and their financial advisers.

Challenger further reported its funds under management (FUM) is $91 billion, a decrease of $2.4 billion or 3% for the quarter. It explained this was primarily driven by Fidante.

Fidante's FUM for the quarter is $70 billion, a decrease of $2.5 billion or 3%.

Challenger said Fidante's FUM growth was driven by net outflows of $1.7 billion for the quarter, distributions of $1.1 billion, partially offset by positive investment market movements of $0.3 billion.

Its net outflows primarily reflect redemptions across fixed income managers partially offset by net inflows across equity and alternatives strategies.

Fidante outlined that ist currently has 17 investment manager partnerships covering a wide range of asset classes.

"Investing across the globe, including Australia, Europe, Asia, and North America, 92% of our investment managers have beaten their respective benchmarks since inception, and AUM has increased four-fold in the past decade. Fidante is expanding and these changes will propel our next stage of growth," said Burke.

Fidante added, the innovative release is reflective of its diverse and contemporary offering of more than 60 funds.

"What we have achieved to date is only the beginning. Our significant investment in digital innovation and our brand will support our continued growth in the years ahead and enable us to deliver more strategic product initiatives to more customers."

