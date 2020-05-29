FICAP sponsors donate $150k despite postponement

The sponsors of the 2020 FICAP Who Wants to be a Rockstar fundraiser event have donated close to $150,000 to charity, despite the event having been postponed due to COVID-19.

All 41 of the Financial Industry Community Aid Program's 2020 sponsors have agreed to donate their respective event sponsorship fees to FICAP's three charity partners, despite the singing competition - which was slated for March 26 - not going ahead.

The three charities to benefit from the industry's generosity are SHINE for Kids, which supports children and young people whose parents are incarcerated; child disability service Learning Links; and the Starlight Children's Foundation, which works to brighten the lives of seriously ill children.

SHINE for Kids chief executive Andrew Kew said the money has enabled the charity to continue to support children during this difficult time, saying SHINE for Kids has been able to facilitate a technology loan scheme after it found only half of the families it supports had device and internet access.

As a result, SHINE has been able to provide educational support via Zoom to ensure the education of its children doesn't suffer.

"Our actions today have far-reaching impacts on a child's life. By providing them with care and support, SHINE is helping children to live a stable life, providing the foundations upon which they can build a future. A child's opportunity shouldn't be imprisoned with their parent," Kew said.

Similarly, Learning Links said it will be using the FICAP funds to develop much needed online literacy and numeracy programs for children across Australia struggling to learn.

"Learning Links is delighted and grateful to FICAP and its sponsors for their generous donation and support for this critical project - it will benefit hundreds of children initially but has the potential to reach thousands as the program grows," Learning Links chief executive Birgitte Maiborn said.

"To receive this support at such a difficult time for everyone in our community is wonderful and shows the incredible commitment of FICAP and the financial services sector to help out at this time of need."

Finally, Starlight Children's Foundation chief executive Louise Baxter said the foundation is over the moon with the funds received.

"Thank you so much to everyone involved in the generous donation from FICAP... The support of our Livewire program is more relevant than ever right now, particularly Livewire online which is providing much needed connection and a sense of community for young people during this challenging time," Baxter said.

BT head of investment research and governance and Rockstar organiser Marnie McLaren said FICAP's sponsors didn't hesitate when asked to donate their sponsorship dollars, despite investment markets being in turmoil.

"FICAP's charities were in desperate need of financial support and facing a significant funding gap with the postponement of Rockstar," McLaren said.

"Through the incredible generosity of our sponsors, we have paid out $146,415 to our charities.

"We still hope that we can hold Rockstar in 2020 to raise even more funds for our charities, but we also acknowledge that it just may not be possible in the current environment."

The full list of sponsors/donors can be found below.

FICAP 2020 sponsors