NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
General
FICAP sponsors donate $150k despite postponement
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 29 MAY 2020   10:34AM

The sponsors of the 2020 FICAP Who Wants to be a Rockstar fundraiser event have donated close to $150,000 to charity, despite the event having been postponed due to COVID-19.

All 41 of the Financial Industry Community Aid Program's 2020 sponsors have agreed to donate their respective event sponsorship fees to FICAP's three charity partners, despite the singing competition - which was slated for March 26 - not going ahead.

The three charities to benefit from the industry's generosity are SHINE for Kids, which supports children and young people whose parents are incarcerated; child disability service Learning Links; and the Starlight Children's Foundation, which works to brighten the lives of seriously ill children.

SHINE for Kids chief executive Andrew Kew said the money has enabled the charity to continue to support children during this difficult time, saying SHINE for Kids has been able to facilitate a technology loan scheme after it found only half of the families it supports had device and internet access.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

As a result, SHINE has been able to provide educational support via Zoom to ensure the education of its children doesn't suffer.

"Our actions today have far-reaching impacts on a child's life. By providing them with care and support, SHINE is helping children to live a stable life, providing the foundations upon which they can build a future. A child's opportunity shouldn't be imprisoned with their parent," Kew said.

Similarly, Learning Links said it will be using the FICAP funds to develop much needed online literacy and numeracy programs for children across Australia struggling to learn.

"Learning Links is delighted and grateful to FICAP and its sponsors for their generous donation and support for this critical project - it will benefit hundreds of children initially but has the potential to reach thousands as the program grows," Learning Links chief executive Birgitte Maiborn said.

"To receive this support at such a difficult time for everyone in our community is wonderful and shows the incredible commitment of FICAP and the financial services sector to help out at this time of need."

Finally, Starlight Children's Foundation chief executive Louise Baxter said the foundation is over the moon with the funds received.

"Thank you so much to everyone involved in the generous donation from FICAP... The support of our Livewire program is more relevant than ever right now, particularly Livewire online which is providing much needed connection and a sense of community for young people during this challenging time," Baxter said.

BT head of investment research and governance and Rockstar organiser Marnie McLaren said FICAP's sponsors didn't hesitate when asked to donate their sponsorship dollars, despite investment markets being in turmoil.

"FICAP's charities were in desperate need of financial support and facing a significant funding gap with the postponement of Rockstar," McLaren said.

"Through the incredible generosity of our sponsors, we have paid out $146,415 to our charities.

"We still hope that we can hold Rockstar in 2020 to raise even more funds for our charities, but we also acknowledge that it just may not be possible in the current environment."

The full list of sponsors/donors can be found below.

FICAP 2020 sponsors

  • Challenger
  • Colonial First State
  • Count Charitable Foundation
  • IOOF
  • Ironbark
  • Janus Henderson
  • MLC Asset Management
  • Aberdeen Standard Investments
  • AMP Capital
  • Ausbil
  • Bennelong
  • BlackRock
  • BT
  • Capital Group
  • Fidelity
  • First Sentier Investors
  • Franklin Templeton Investments
  • GQG Partners
  • GSFM
  • HUB24
  • KPMG
  • Lazard
  • Legg Mason
  • Lonsec
  • Macquarie
  • Magellan
  • Man Investments
  • Montgomery Investments
  • Morningstar
  • Nikko
  • NMG Consulting
  • Partners Group
  • Pendal
  • PIMCO
  • PM Capital
  • Profusion Group
  • RARE Infrastructure
  • Schroders
  • Spire Capital
  • UBS
  • Vanguard
Financial Standard is the official media partner of FICAP.

Read more: FICAPLearning LinksBTIOOFIronbarkJanus HendersonMLC Asset ManagementAberdeen Standard InvestmentsAMP CapitalAusbilBennelongBlackRockCapital GroupFidelityFirst Sentier InvestorsFranklin Templeton InvestmentsGQG PartnersGSFMHUB24KPMGLazardLegg MasonLonsecMacquarieMagellanMan InvestmentsMontgomery InvestmentsMorningstar NikkoNMG ConsultingPartners GroupPendalPIMCOPM CapitalProfusion GroupAndrew KewLouise BaxterMarnie McLarenStarlight Children's FoundationBirgitte MaibornChallengerColonial First State CountSchrodersSpire CapitalUBSVanguard
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
IOOF to provide fee relief to adviser network
Australia approaches fiscal cliff: UBS
IOOF sees surge in FUM
Global dividends to fall 15%: Janus Henderson
Macquarie advice shift offers mixed results
Few funds immune to ERS
IOOF settles class action
Morningstar downgrades two Vanguard funds to neutral
New ETFs see success as UBS suspends funds
Proceed with caution: Janus Henderson
Editor's Choice
Sargon liquidators want to dig deeper
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
Sargon Capital's liquidators are looking for extra funding to dig deeper into the company's transactions, potential claims and the possibility of a dividend payment to creditors.
BlackRock iShares launches two ETFs
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
iShares today listed two exchange traded funds on the ASX that invest in Australian corporate bonds.
Survey shows future of mandates
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:29PM
A survey of 110 pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies worldwide has revealed the new priority position ESG is taking in asset allocation.
Wealth manager funds women in finance scholarship
ALLY SELBY  |   12:18PM
Investec has established a postgraduate research scholarship with the University of Sydney Business School; in a move that it says will benefit the future finance workforce in Australia.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something FVDXinx5