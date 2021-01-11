NEWS
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
FASEA urges advisers to maximise exam sittings
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 11 JAN 2021   12:44PM

With the window to complete the FASEA exam narrowing, financial advisers are being urged to maximise the number of attempts they make.

In correspondence with the Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP), FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield confirmed advisers who sit the exam in January or March can have up to three opportunities to pass the exam before the end of the transition period.

"The January exam runs from 28 January to 2 February (with bookings closing on 8 January). The March exam runs from 25 March to 30 March (with bookings closing on 5 March)," Glenfield said.

"Advisers who have registered for January but who feel they need further preparation time may transfer their registration to the March sitting at no cost up to the closure date of booking for the January exam and at a small administration fee thereafter."

He also encouraged advisers to take advantage of the practice exams and preparation materials available on the FASEA website.

Advisers only have until the end of this year to pass the exam if they want to remain in the industry, with six sittings of the exam scheduled.

So far, 11,241 advisers have passed the exam - just 52% of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register.

FASEA is in the process of being shut down and its functions transferred to other regulatory agencies as the government seeks to act on the Royal Commission's recommendation that the advice sector be regulated by a single authority.

Advisers will still have to meet the FASEA education standards however, having until 1 January 2026 to reach an education standard equivalent to an approved degree.

In December, FASEA approved two more degrees - the Bachelor of Commerce majoring in financial planning offered by the University of New South Wales and the Graduate Diploma in Financial Planning offered by the University of Tasmania.

Christian Super recognised for impact investing
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $1.8 billion fund has been named the impact asset owner of the year at the Australian Impact Investment Awards.
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A total of 2802 financial advisers have departed the industry in 2020, with just 60 new advisers joining, according to Rainmaker analysis of the Financial Adviser Register.
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The wealth manager has ended its decade-long relationship with BT, selecting another platform to provide custody and administration services and build a new raft of super and investment products.
Real estate investor chief retires
ELIZA BAVIN
Cromwell Property Group has confirmed that its chief executive will retire after 22 years in the role.
