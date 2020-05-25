FASEA unclear why advisers are quitting

FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield has said it is outside the authority's remit to look into why financial advisers are exiting the industry in droves.

Rainmaker analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register indicates that the register has dropped by 1488 advisers since the start of 2020.

With just 53 new entrants to the industry in the same period, more than 1500 financial advisers exited between 1 January 2020 and 21 May 2020.

Since COVID-19 hit, in the less than three months from 27 February 2020 to 21 May 2020 alone, the number of registered advisers dropped by 916.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Glenfield admitted the number of new entrants to the industry was low.

However, he said they were stronger than last year - just 54 people joined the industry in 2019.

"They are small numbers. I guess that's reflective of change in the industry until this point," Glenfield said.

"We want to see a strong advice community. I think the reduction in numbers can have any number of causes but a lot of it is coming from the restructuring of the businesses of some of the bigger players in the market."

He added that decisions by the big players was driven by consumer demand, which in turn had been impacted by a lack of trust in the advice industry.

"Do we want to see adviser's leaving the industry? Again, it's a matter of looking at the causes for that. We make sure the exam is fair across the board, not favouring one group over another. We sought to make education requirements that are fair," he said.

Asked whether FASEA has undertaken any research into why so many advisers have left the industry, Glenfield said it was outside the authority's remit.

However, he did say FASEA takes enquiries directly from advisers and corresponds with advice associations including the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) and the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA), as well as the SMSF Association among others.

There are just over 22,000 financial advisers on the ASIC FAR. About 8000 have so far sat the FASEA exam, Glenfield said. More than 3000 are registered for the June (2200) and August (1200) exams.

Glenfield said that following the August exam, 50% of the ASIC FAR will have sat the exam with approximately 30% having already sat it.

"The way we run the exams is not all in one session on one day. We have the capacity to extend by further days if we need to so we get the right amount of people through," he said.

"It's set up in a flexible enough fashion to allow us to deal with volume."

Even if the extension was not to pass, Glenfield said FASEA would be able to allow all 50% of advisers yet to sit the exam to sit it before the end of the year.

Glenfield was less clear on how many financial advisers were yet to meet or begin the new FASEA education standards.

"Around about 3000 advisers by the end of 2019 had commenced or completed bridging courses. There were over 6000 bachelor degree or higher courses being undertaken by existing advisers," he said.

"That's strong numbers from the first year."

About 900 of the students enrolled in bachelor or higher level financial advice degrees are not existing advisers, he added.

FASEA said 470 advisers sat the April exam, which was held remotely due to COVID-19. Numbers were down significantly from the 2231 advisers who sat the February exam.

The April exam saw 79% pass, below the 86% overall average pass rate for the exam.

Registrations for the June exam, also to be held remotely, have been extended until 29 May 2020. Registrations are also open for the August 2020 exam. Subject to COVID-19 restrictions, the exam may be offered in physical locations as well as remotely.