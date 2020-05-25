FASEA unclear why advisers are quitting

FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield has said it is outside the authority's remit to look into why financial advisers are exiting the industry in droves.
Rainmaker analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register indicates that the register has dropped by 1488 advisers since the start of 2020.
With just 53 new entrants to the industry in the same period, more than 1500 financial advisers exited between 1 January 2020 and 21 May 2020.
Since COVID-19 hit, in the less than three months from 27 February 2020 to 21 May 2020 alone, the number of registered advisers dropped by 916.
|Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.
Speaking to Financial Standard, Glenfield admitted the number of new entrants to the industry was low.
However, he said they were stronger than last year - just 54 people joined the industry in 2019.
"They are small numbers. I guess that's reflective of change in the industry until this point," Glenfield said.
"We want to see a strong advice community. I think the reduction in numbers can have any number of causes but a lot of it is coming from the restructuring of the businesses of some of the bigger players in the market."
He added that decisions by the big players was driven by consumer demand, which in turn had been impacted by a lack of trust in the advice industry.
"Do we want to see adviser's leaving the industry? Again, it's a matter of looking at the causes for that. We make sure the exam is fair across the board, not favouring one group over another. We sought to make education requirements that are fair," he said.
Asked whether FASEA has undertaken any research into why so many advisers have left the industry, Glenfield said it was outside the authority's remit.
However, he did say FASEA takes enquiries directly from advisers and corresponds with advice associations including the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) and the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA), as well as the SMSF Association among others.
There are just over 22,000 financial advisers on the ASIC FAR. About 8000 have so far sat the FASEA exam, Glenfield said. More than 3000 are registered for the June (2200) and August (1200) exams.
Glenfield said that following the August exam, 50% of the ASIC FAR will have sat the exam with approximately 30% having already sat it.
"The way we run the exams is not all in one session on one day. We have the capacity to extend by further days if we need to so we get the right amount of people through," he said.
"It's set up in a flexible enough fashion to allow us to deal with volume."
Even if the extension was not to pass, Glenfield said FASEA would be able to allow all 50% of advisers yet to sit the exam to sit it before the end of the year.
Glenfield was less clear on how many financial advisers were yet to meet or begin the new FASEA education standards.
"Around about 3000 advisers by the end of 2019 had commenced or completed bridging courses. There were over 6000 bachelor degree or higher courses being undertaken by existing advisers," he said.
"That's strong numbers from the first year."
About 900 of the students enrolled in bachelor or higher level financial advice degrees are not existing advisers, he added.
FASEA said 470 advisers sat the April exam, which was held remotely due to COVID-19. Numbers were down significantly from the 2231 advisers who sat the February exam.
The April exam saw 79% pass, below the 86% overall average pass rate for the exam.
Registrations for the June exam, also to be held remotely, have been extended until 29 May 2020. Registrations are also open for the August 2020 exam. Subject to COVID-19 restrictions, the exam may be offered in physical locations as well as remotely.
FASEA is quite disconnected from the realities of the Market place and now is seeing the first signs of failure of its exam process. The over-all numbers of people passing will now continue to drop as advisers decide its all too hard and leave the industry. Some will just not bother with the exam and leave it to the Government to sort out while they try and get the economy going again.
The drop in respect for FASEA with exam papers full of double meaning questions is also understandable. Why not simply have questions in plain english rather than generated by some twisted academic convolution . 1400 advisers quit in 5 months - it should tell the head of FASEA something.
If all these people with no idea actually listened to the advisers they would know the reason for this mass exodus which I fear will only get worse.
The exam is not fair not by a long shot. To much of it relates to full financial planning issues that a huge majority of advisers do not do or have no idea about. That's why 21% failed. I am more than certain that 99.9% of them all have ethical values under control although from what Ive seen there are too many "trick" questions in trial exams where two or more answers could also be taken as correct?
And you then want these advisers { some with 30 or more years experience } to become educated at great expense and time to do things they are never likely or even want to be involved in. Your asking a GP to become a brain surgeon.
Problem A NO ONE IS REALLY LISTENING
Problem B NO ONE SEEMS TO CARE ANYWAY SO NOTHING GETS CHANGED.
Dear me We have just beaten a monumental plague but cannot sort out a useless exam.
Until there is some real change and thought put into this it will only get worse.
Hello! 'Not sure why advisers are quitting'? FASEA and its promulgators really do live in ivory towers, don't they? With reduced commissions for new business, massively overkill compliance and insanely over-the-top qualifications for advisers, especially for those who specialise in life-risk, in 30 seconds I've given you three key reasons why advisers are quitting. And with all of academia pondering this, why don't they pull their heads out of the sand and in short order they would find the reasons. Better still, take note of what we've said here.