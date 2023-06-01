Family offices ignoring $3.5tn time bomb: KPMG

Echoing similar findings by UBS, KPMG has found that of the estimated 70% of Australian businesses that are family-run, only 30% have an established succession plan.

This comes into focus with a $3.5 trillion intergenerational wealth transfer expected over the next two decades, KPMG said.

KPMG family enterprise advisory director Daniel Trimarchi said: "Managing the transition - making continuity planning a focus for the business and the family - is key to success."

"That means clearly defining this objective - to embed continuity planning into broader plans for preserving wealth - is vitally important. It means an increased spotlight on deliberate actions and planning around governance is needed."

Trimarchi also emphasised that achieving a successful 'succession' isn't just about passing the chief executive baton to the next generation of family. Instead, it centres on a sustained continuity of the family and its wealth, treating the family business as an asset or wealth generation vehicle.

Shedding light on the complexities of this transition, KPMG's newly appointed global head of family business Robyn Langsford commented that business experience doesn't necessarily equate to successful succession planning.

"In working with many successful family business entrepreneurs and family elders in Australia and around the world, there's often an unfair assumption that due to their experience and knowledge in the business - that knowledge and experience automatically transfers into the world of succession," Langsford said.

"There can be competing agendas and priorities within family businesses. Complex governance challenges, and never before experienced dynamics regarding intergenerational needs, come into play."

Addressing these complexities, Trimarchi points out that the knowledge around governance frameworks and the process for their creation "isn't necessarily there" within the family enterprise and that governance structures are generally lacking.

Further, Langsford underscored that the next generation needs to not only be groomed as good managers but also as responsible owners and stewards of wealth.

"The focus is shifting towards 'business families' instead of family businesses," she said.

"They're about increased diversification of wealth, they're about letting go of leadership when the time comes and providing liquidity when family owners want to exit. They're also about capital management and structuring for the future.

"These goals lead to the need for more complex wealth management.

"We are also seeing the rise of family offices where the function of that office goes beyond pure investment and addresses the relationship between the family and the wealth."

For a successful transition, Trimarchi recommends business families to view transition as a human process, affecting all individuals and the organisation equally.

"We suggest looking closely at the continuity issues - how the family's shared purpose is being defined and achieved through the transition of various roles and responsibilities within the business," he said.