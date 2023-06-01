Newspaper icon
Family Office

Family offices ignoring $3.5tn time bomb: KPMG

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 1 JUN 2023   1:00PM

Echoing similar findings by UBS, KPMG has found that of the estimated 70% of Australian businesses that are family-run, only 30% have an established succession plan.

This comes into focus with a $3.5 trillion intergenerational wealth transfer expected over the next two decades, KPMG said.

KPMG family enterprise advisory director Daniel Trimarchi said: "Managing the transition - making continuity planning a focus for the business and the family - is key to success."

"That means clearly defining this objective - to embed continuity planning into broader plans for preserving wealth - is vitally important. It means an increased spotlight on deliberate actions and planning around governance is needed."

Trimarchi also emphasised that achieving a successful 'succession' isn't just about passing the chief executive baton to the next generation of family. Instead, it centres on a sustained continuity of the family and its wealth, treating the family business as an asset or wealth generation vehicle.

Shedding light on the complexities of this transition, KPMG's newly appointed global head of family business Robyn Langsford commented that business experience doesn't necessarily equate to successful succession planning.

"In working with many successful family business entrepreneurs and family elders in Australia and around the world, there's often an unfair assumption that due to their experience and knowledge in the business - that knowledge and experience automatically transfers into the world of succession," Langsford said.

"There can be competing agendas and priorities within family businesses. Complex governance challenges, and never before experienced dynamics regarding intergenerational needs, come into play."

Addressing these complexities, Trimarchi points out that the knowledge around governance frameworks and the process for their creation "isn't necessarily there" within the family enterprise and that governance structures are generally lacking.

Further, Langsford underscored that the next generation needs to not only be groomed as good managers but also as responsible owners and stewards of wealth.

"The focus is shifting towards 'business families' instead of family businesses," she said.

"They're about increased diversification of wealth, they're about letting go of leadership when the time comes and providing liquidity when family owners want to exit. They're also about capital management and structuring for the future.

"These goals lead to the need for more complex wealth management.

"We are also seeing the rise of family offices where the function of that office goes beyond pure investment and addresses the relationship between the family and the wealth."

For a successful transition, Trimarchi recommends business families to view transition as a human process, affecting all individuals and the organisation equally.

"We suggest looking closely at the continuity issues - how the family's shared purpose is being defined and achieved through the transition of various roles and responsibilities within the business," he said.

TPB grilled over handling of PwC scandal

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:52PM
Fronting a Senate Estimates hearing, the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) said it has no plans to suspend PwC, nor has it formally considered whether the consultant breached legislative requirements to act honestly and with integrity.

GQ Multifamily platform boost BTR pipeline

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:49PM
Gurner and Qualitas-backed GQ build-to-rent (BTR) platform has expanded its pipeline to 3650 apartments in Brisbane and Melbourne, in a bid to deliver "much needed apartment stock" to the market.

No longer an accumulation game: ART

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:53PM
Addressing the crowd at the International Congress of Actuaries 2023, Australian Retirement Trust (ART) strategist, asset and liability management Kathryn Spragg said the super system needs alternative measures to start looking at retirement products.

Risk of recession growing: Podcast

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:39PM
AMP chief economist Shane Oliver says the risk of recession is rising alongside the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) rate increases.

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Julian Biggins

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Julian Biggins first moved to the harbour city in 2001, finding himself enamoured with its natural beauty. Now, as co-founder and joint chief executive of MA Financial, he hopes others who share the sentiment help drive healthy returns. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
