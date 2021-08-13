Every super fund should cover every occupation: FSC

The Financial Services Council is consulting on solutions for group insurance cover for members working in hazardous occupations after stapling.

FSC said if a MySuper product's default life insurance cover has occupations-based exclusions, a member working in one of those occupations may be unable to claim for the default insurance for which they have been paying insurance premiums.

It says the solution is to prohibit any terms in MySuper group life policies that would cause a claim to be declined in default group life insurance in superannuation based on a change in the occupational classification of the member.

To implement the above, it is proposing three mechanisms.

First, is to implement a prohibition on these terms on life insurers through an appendix to the FSC's Life Insurance Code of Practice (Life Code). It said the complexity here is that while the Life Insurance Code is mandatory for all group insurers, it is not for superannuation trustees.

Second is to introduce an enforceable FSC standard that requires FSC members to not establish group policies that contain these terms and remove them from existing policies, noting that not all superannuation trustees are members of the FSC.

Third, the FSC said it can publish industry guidance that stakeholders can consider as part of determining the design of group policies.

"The FSC recognises that an industry-led solution requires consultation with regulators, including the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). The FSC will seek feedback from regulators on their expectations as part of this process," the association said.

"The FSC would also welcome feedback from other stakeholders on whether the options listed above may require third-party authorisation."

It is proposing a one-year transitional period from the date the measure is implemented, to provide superannuation trustees and life insurers time to amend existing group policies.