Euroz expecting spike in NPAT

The West Australian diversified financials firm said it expects a 193% pcp increase in its unaudited net profit after tax to $25.1 million in the half ending December 2020.

Underlying cash profits after tax were $10.9 million and non-cash (most of it mark to market on investments) after tax was $14.2 million.

First half dividend of 2.5 cents per share (fully franked) was 42% higher than the previous corresponding period.

It now has $2.15 billion in funds under management, and its funds management brand.

"We are very pleased with the performance of our Euroz Hartleys business. [It] is now the largest stockbroking firm in Western Australia are searching 126 companies," Euroz executive chair Andrew McKenzie said.

"Our 65 advisers provide very significant wholesale and retail distribution and allows us to execute a greater volume of ECM transactions. Our strong balance sheet with $148 million of cash and investments also now enables us to execute larger and more complex capital raisings."

Euroz offers stockbroking and wealth management. Last year, it acquired rival firm Hartleys and withdrew an investment in Prodigy investment partners, a funds management joint venture focused on the Western coast.