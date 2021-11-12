European syndicate bids for Link subsidiary

A syndicate led by a global financial services firm is offering to buy Link Group's banking and credit management arm for $87 million.

Pepper European Servicing (not part of ASX-listed Pepper Money) and a group of firms offered €55m ($86.5m) for the unit, which operates as BCMGlobal, a loan and asset management service provider.

If the syndicate is successful, PES will then acquire BCMGlobal's non-Irish businesses for €25m ($39m) plus a deferred payment of €15m ($23.5m) over three years based on reaching certain targets. Other members of the syndicate will take over the Irish business for €15m.

Link said the proposal was conditional and non-binding, and it will now seek financial, legal and tax advice.

"Shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to the proposal. It should be noted that there is no certainty that the discussions with the syndicate will result in any transaction," Link told investors.

Link was set to acquire 100% of PES for about $266 million, plus $56 million paid over three years if certain assets under management thresholds were met, in a bid to bolster its banking and credit management division.

It scrapped the deal earlier this year, saying that it turned its focus to divesting Property Exchange Australia (PEXA).

PES provides asset management, loan servicing and advisory services in Ireland, Spain, Greece, and the UK.

It has US$17.5 billion ($24bn) in loans and $68.1 billion in funds under management