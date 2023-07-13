Newspaper icon
European pension fund hands MaxCap $200m

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 13 JUL 2023   12:25PM

An unnamed European institutional investor committed $200 million to MaxCap, its first real estate debt investment in the Australian market.

The initial investment will be allocated through the First Mortgage investment option offered by MaxCap Investment Trust (MIT), its flagship, diversified and evergreen commercial real estate (CRE) debt vehicle.

The investment, which is the investor's first foray into real estate debt within Australia, establishes a new partnership with the group.

Further, the undisclosed investor clarified their rationale for shifting focus towards Australia, citing its prominence within the Asia Pacific market as a main driver.

"The Asia Pacific region, and in particular, Australia, offers compelling risk-adjusted return opportunities," a representative of the investor confirmed.

"MaxCap is an experienced manager with a proven track record of performance. We are delighted to partner with them to gain access to this asset class."

Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

Meanwhile, MaxCap head of capital Robert Hattersley added the "leading institutional investor" has extensive experience in the global market.

"We are proud to commence our relationship with them and confident of building a long-term relationship together," he said.

"Their investment aligns with increasing institutional capital inflows into the CRE debt sector in Australia. Our sector presently benefits from strong structural tailwinds, heavy regulatory pressures on the bank sector, and negative correlations to real assets and equities."

MaxCap investors are given two product options, First Mortgage or High Yield, enabling them to align their investment preferences with their desired risk appetite and target returns.

The First Mortgage and High Yield mortgage products target net returns of 5% and 8% above the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cash rate, MaxCap said.

