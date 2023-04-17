ETF industry continues growth: Betashares

Australia's ETF industry grew 2% in March for a total monthly market cap increase of $2.8 billion, according to Betashares' latest review.

The report, by Betashares chief commercial officer llan Israelstam, revealed industry assets under management ended the month at a new record high of $142.6 billion, primarily from asset value appreciation.

Investor flows remained positive at $0.7 billion, or 25% of the monthly growth, he added.

He said over the last 12 months the industry has grown, "albeit at a far slower pace than previous years - with an increase of 5.3% year on year, or $7.2 billion."

Fixed income exposures led the way in terms of flows, with the category recording the highest level of monthly net flows, being $350 million, and in the year to date.

Broad Australian equities products also continued to receive flows, as has been the case for the year more broadly, said Israelstam.

"In terms of category outflows, we saw outflows from global equities exposures of -$136 million," he explained.

"This marks a very striking change to previous years, with international equities flows being exceptionally light in the year to date, with investors continuing to take a cautious stance towards equities more generally in preference to fixed income and cash exposures."

According to Israelstam, global growth exposures came "back into vogue" in March, leading to strong gains in Bitcoin and crypto products. The same goes for technology exposures more generally, while gold mining products also rallied strongly.

There was two new products launched in March, which were both active ETFs.

"An ESG-oriented credit strategy from Janus Henderson and Intelligent Investor's Value Share Fund," he said.

The report highlighted the top three ETF products by market cap in March were the Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF, the Magellan Global Fund (Open Class) and the Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF.

The reported ETF growth aligns with recent Global X predictions that the industry will hit $200 billion in the next two years, with product numbers expected to climb to 350.

The fund manager said it expects the Australian ETF market to continue its strong growth despite ongoing volatility.