Superannuation

ESG impacts on US pension funds tested

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  MONDAY, 13 FEB 2023   12:24PM

There is no difference between investment returns for US state pension funds in "blue" states that might be more likely to integrate ESG investment principles and "red" states that are more likely to ban ESG investment strategies, according to Rainmaker Information.

Rainmaker recently conducted a high-level study of US state pension funds' investment returns, analysing the 2022 investment results of 50 US state pension funds, as sourced from the Pension & Investment pensions fund tracker survey.

Rainmaker designed the test on the theory that "that Democrat-aligned 'blue' states may be more likely to accept ESG investment principles, in contrast to Republican-aligned 'red' states that may be more likely to reject such ESG investment strategies."

Currently, there are more than 20 US states, led by Texas and Florida, which actively prohibit pension funds in their jurisdictions from following ESG principles.

"The analyses' results revealed that over the three- and five-year periods there was no difference between average investment returns for 'blue' or 'red' state pension funds," Rainmaker Information found.

However, the analysis found a 280-basis point margin in a one-year period, with the average blue state pension fund showing a -3.6% loss and the average red state pension fund showing a -6.2% loss.

"If this effect is due the recent state legislation on US investments, the long-run costs could become significant," Rainmaker said. "This result does not address political tensions in the US regarding ESG investment philosophies.

"But it does reaffirm, despite what anyone's views on ESG investment principles may be, that funds following such investment principles do not, as a group, show structural underperformance."

A number of US states led by GOP politicians have rallied behind the anti-ESG/anti-woke capitalism movement by constraining the investment processes of the public pension funds that they govern.

In October 2022, the state of Missouri pulled approximately US$500 million from BlackRock, with Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announcing that the Missouri State Employees' Retirement System (MOSERS) has sold all public equities managed by BlackRock.

In June 2022, the MOSERS Board of Trustees directed staff to require BlackRock to abstain from voting proxies on behalf of the plan, "due to concerns with their public statements and record of prioritising ESG initiatives over shareholder return."

In August 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the trustees of the US$253.1 billion State Board of Administration (SBA) have banned ESG from considerations of the state's fund management practices.

Twenty-five American Republican state attorneys general are suing the US Department of Labor to halt new rules that would allow US-based retirement plans to consider ESG factors in their investment processes.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes are leading the suit, which alleges that the rules change violates the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) Administrative Procedure Act, and that the rule departs from policy put in place by the previous Trump administration ruling that required that financial factors take precedence over nonfinancial or nonpecuniary factors.

Paxton called the rule "fundamentally unlawful, as well as arbitrary and capricious."

The change by the DOL clarifies the ways in which ESG and climate change can be integrated into investment decisions like asset allocation and proxy voting by so-called ERISA funds, which are private workplace-based pension plans.

ESGRainmaker Information
