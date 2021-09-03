ERS re-contributions won't be taxed

Those who took advantage of the government's early release of superannuation (ERS) program, due to loss of income during the pandemic, can put the money back in their account without incurring a tax penalty.

The Australian Taxation Office confirmed individuals can now re-contribute amounts they withdrew under the COVID-19 ERS program without them counting towards their non-concessional contributions cap.

These contributions can be made between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2030.

The ATO clarified: "COVID-19 re-contribution amounts are not a new type of contribution. They are a personal contribution that we will exclude from an individual's non-concessional contribution cap."

Those who withdrew money under the scheme can make COVID-19 re-contribution amounts to any fund of their choice where the fund rules allow.

Funds will have to administer the re-contributions according to ATO guidelines.

They will have to check the COVID-19 re-contribution amount to ensure it does not exceed $20,000 - the maximum that could be withdrawn under the ERS scheme.

The non-concessional contributions cap is currently $110,000 for most people. Amounts contributed above this to super funds are subject to tax.

Generally, any money withdrawn from super and re-contributed at a later date would count towards the non-non-concessional contribution cap.

In total, super funds released $36.4 billion in 2020 under the ERS scheme.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the average withdrawals were $7728 and $7536 across the two tranches.