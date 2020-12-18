Equity Trustees reports on 2020 giving

Equity Trustees' annual giving report says donors made 3241 grants in the year, with natural disaster being key areas of focus.

In all, Equity Trustees made 3241 grants in 2020 (up from 3031 grants last year). There was an uptick in grants over $100,000 from 189 last year to 204.

Total grants in 2020 stood at $83.4 million across grants and bequests.

However, the largest discretionary grant made was $300,000 slimmer this year at $1.3 million.

The biggest area of focus for donors was medical research and health - 42% of the total grants and down slightly from 44% last year. In 2018, the segment received 36% of total grants.

"The for-purpose sector needed immediate support to keep the lights on and to keep vital services going, while also needing to work towards the resilience of the sector in the long term," Equity Trustees' newly-appointed chair Carol Schwartz said.

"This year, that meant being faster, more flexible and more innovative than ever before in our funding - adapting ourselves to what our partners told us they needed to support the community through these tough times."

Equity Trustees managing director Mick O'Brien said a key focus for the business in 2020 had been establishing a responsive, flexible approach to supporting the community in the unusually tough times which were the hallmarks of 2020.

"This has been clearly demonstrated by the establishment of two Disaster Response Trusts after the summer bushfires, which are designed to support those impacted by the disaster, by providing our clients our employees and the business community impassioned by the crises, a means by which to help," he said.

"We have contributed a huge pro-bono effort to establish the trusts and efforts to scale our ability to make rapid response grants to those in need, into the future."