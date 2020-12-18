NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Family Office
Equity Trustees reports on 2020 giving
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 18 DEC 2020   12:48PM

Equity Trustees' annual giving report says donors made 3241 grants in the year, with natural disaster being key areas of focus.

In all, Equity Trustees made 3241 grants in 2020 (up from 3031 grants last year). There was an uptick in grants over $100,000 from 189 last year to 204.

Total grants in 2020 stood at $83.4 million across grants and bequests.

However, the largest discretionary grant made was $300,000 slimmer this year at $1.3 million.

The biggest area of focus for donors was medical research and health - 42% of the total grants and down slightly from 44% last year. In 2018, the segment received 36% of total grants.

"The for-purpose sector needed immediate support to keep the lights on and to keep vital services going, while also needing to work towards the resilience of the sector in the long term," Equity Trustees' newly-appointed chair Carol Schwartz said.

"This year, that meant being faster, more flexible and more innovative than ever before in our funding - adapting ourselves to what our partners told us they needed to support the community through these tough times."

Equity Trustees managing director Mick O'Brien said a key focus for the business in 2020 had been establishing a responsive, flexible approach to supporting the community in the unusually tough times which were the hallmarks of 2020.

"This has been clearly demonstrated by the establishment of two Disaster Response Trusts after the summer bushfires, which are designed to support those impacted by the disaster, by providing our clients our employees and the business community impassioned by the crises, a means by which to help," he said.

"We have contributed a huge pro-bono effort to establish the trusts and efforts to scale our ability to make rapid response grants to those in need, into the future."

Read more: Equity TrusteesCarol SchwartzMick O'Brien
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
EQT wins endowment mandate
EQT wins custody mandate
Boutique to use Equity Trustees
Loftus Peak lists active ETF
EQT names chair, compliance member
Equity Trustees rejigs two leadership roles
Super funds slapped over smoker premiums
HUB24 awards super trustee mandate
Pengana sales manager departs for Sunshine State
Equity Trustees nabs new director
Editor's Choice
Christian Super recognised for impact investing
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:29PM
The $1.8 billion fund has been named the impact asset owner of the year at the Australian Impact Investment Awards.
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:15PM
A total of 2802 financial advisers have departed the industry in 2020, with just 60 new advisers joining, according to Rainmaker analysis of the Financial Adviser Register.
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:27PM
The wealth manager has ended its decade-long relationship with BT, selecting another platform to provide custody and administration services and build a new raft of super and investment products.
Real estate investor chief retires
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:10PM
Cromwell Property Group has confirmed that its chief executive will retire after 22 years in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something TiL0DOMs