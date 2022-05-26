Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

EQT reveals most popular fund launches

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 26 MAY 2022   11:59AM

Equity Trustees has found that the most popular recent fund launches are in global equities, but there is also strong growth in retail and ESG themed funds.

The 100 body of research developed by Equity Trustees has shown that 34% of funds brought to market over the past 24 months were global equity funds. This was followed by global and domestic fixed income (17%), Australian equities (16%) and multi-asset funds (12%).

The analysis found 83% of funds had no primary theme but of those that did most had an environment, social and governance (ESG) theme.

On the rise of ESG funds, Equity Trustees managing director Mick O'Brien said: "This was a significant jump compared to previous years and today we are seeing a large variety of ESG-orientated investment strategies being developed."

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

"We expect to see this theme to continue as we push towards a carbon neutral world by 2050.

"The key focus of these funds is the environment and reducing environmental impact through investing. The range of strategies is very wide, from having some exclusions to actively looking to invest in a positive manner to improve the environment - and everything in between."

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

O'Brien added that an increasing number of managers are signatories to the UNPRI directory and are now committed to incorporating ESG into their investment strategies.

As an example, many Australian super funds have signed up to be tobacco free. As dozens of funds including Australian Ethical, CareSuper, Cbus and HESTA having signed up to be tobacco free, this has triggered fund managers to follow suit, O'Brien said.

Of the 100 newest funds, just over half were launched by domestic fund managers but Equity Trustees executive general manager of corporate trustee services Russell Beasley foresees a shifting trend.

Beasley said: "We expect to see more global fund managers entering the Australian market as borders reopen after two years without being able to travel."

"Of the global managers setting up funds in Australia, 18% were head-quartered in the US, 6% in the UK, 5% in New Zealand, 3% in Switzerland and 3% in Hong Kong.

"When establishing master feeder structures, the majority of master funds were Luxembourg SICAVs (29%), followed by Cayman-registered funds (18%) and Delaware LLCs (11%).

Beasley continued: "The majority of funds (81%) were developed for the direct retail or platform market, with just one in five funds now being developed purely for the wholesale market alone."

"There was strong demand for investment funds from retail investors during COVID; funds that they could understand and relate to. Increased regulation and investor protection is certainly driving this interest in retail products."

The 100 analysis found retail funds flows over the year to April 2022 had increased from $4.3 billion to almost $6 billion. Likewise, wholesale fund flows increased from $800 million to just over $1 billion.

The greatest increases were seen in global equities followed by fixed income and multi-asset funds respectively.

Read more: ESGEquity TrusteesMulti-asset fundMick O'BrienRussell BeasleyAustralian EthicalCareSuperCbusHESTAGlobal equities fundAustralian equities fundFixed income fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

SEC proposes new disclosure for ESG funds
Acadian Asset Management appoints chief executive
Tesla axed from the S&P 500 ESG index
ISPT selects new chief executive
Pendal sees profits rise, to focus on costs
Russell Investments launches ESG managed portfolios
Partners Group selects RE for new fund
Equity Trustees wins custody, trustee mandate
Packhorse acquires trophy property, opens next raise
Schroders scores $250m private debt mandate

Editor's Choice

Cbus to sell corporate art collection

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Cbus is auctioning its art collection, estimated to be worth about $9 million.

Future Generation welcomes Mike Baird as new chair

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Future Generation today announced Mike Baird will join the company's board of directors as its new chair.

Just 14.8% of hedge fund leaders are female: Report

CASSANDRA BALDINI
A report released by IG Prime shows only 14.8% of senior hedge fund management roles in Australia are going to women.

SEC proposes new disclosure for ESG funds

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed a disclosure regime for ESG-related funds and advisers that would see funds broken down into three categories of strategies.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.