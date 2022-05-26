EQT reveals most popular fund launches

Equity Trustees has found that the most popular recent fund launches are in global equities, but there is also strong growth in retail and ESG themed funds.

The 100 body of research developed by Equity Trustees has shown that 34% of funds brought to market over the past 24 months were global equity funds. This was followed by global and domestic fixed income (17%), Australian equities (16%) and multi-asset funds (12%).

The analysis found 83% of funds had no primary theme but of those that did most had an environment, social and governance (ESG) theme.

On the rise of ESG funds, Equity Trustees managing director Mick O'Brien said: "This was a significant jump compared to previous years and today we are seeing a large variety of ESG-orientated investment strategies being developed."

"We expect to see this theme to continue as we push towards a carbon neutral world by 2050.

"The key focus of these funds is the environment and reducing environmental impact through investing. The range of strategies is very wide, from having some exclusions to actively looking to invest in a positive manner to improve the environment - and everything in between."

O'Brien added that an increasing number of managers are signatories to the UNPRI directory and are now committed to incorporating ESG into their investment strategies.

As an example, many Australian super funds have signed up to be tobacco free. As dozens of funds including Australian Ethical, CareSuper, Cbus and HESTA having signed up to be tobacco free, this has triggered fund managers to follow suit, O'Brien said.

Of the 100 newest funds, just over half were launched by domestic fund managers but Equity Trustees executive general manager of corporate trustee services Russell Beasley foresees a shifting trend.

Beasley said: "We expect to see more global fund managers entering the Australian market as borders reopen after two years without being able to travel."

"Of the global managers setting up funds in Australia, 18% were head-quartered in the US, 6% in the UK, 5% in New Zealand, 3% in Switzerland and 3% in Hong Kong.

"When establishing master feeder structures, the majority of master funds were Luxembourg SICAVs (29%), followed by Cayman-registered funds (18%) and Delaware LLCs (11%).

Beasley continued: "The majority of funds (81%) were developed for the direct retail or platform market, with just one in five funds now being developed purely for the wholesale market alone."

"There was strong demand for investment funds from retail investors during COVID; funds that they could understand and relate to. Increased regulation and investor protection is certainly driving this interest in retail products."

The 100 analysis found retail funds flows over the year to April 2022 had increased from $4.3 billion to almost $6 billion. Likewise, wholesale fund flows increased from $800 million to just over $1 billion.

The greatest increases were seen in global equities followed by fixed income and multi-asset funds respectively.