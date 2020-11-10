Emotions lead to losses: Oxford Risk

Making emotional decisions by increasing allocations to cash throughout market volatility can lead to long term losses, but diagnostic tools for financial advisers may solve the problem, according to a behavioural finance expert.

Oxford Risk said investors in Australia and elsewhere around the world make investment decisions for emotional comfort, costing 3% on average annually.

The firm noted that many investors increased their allocation to cash during COVID-19 induced volatility which leads to an opportunity cost of between 4% and 5% annually over the long term.

It is also estimated investors are losing up to 2% in returns per year over time due to investing more money when the market is up and less when it is down.

Oxford Risk chief executive Marcus Quierin said these actions will mean that investors turn paper losses into real ones.

"If they don't need to withdraw money for immediate expenses, then the losses are only virtual... until they panic and make them real," he said.

As a result, Oxford Risk believes wealth managers and advisers do not have the right tools to assist clients through their emotions.

Oxford Risk head of behavioural finance Greg B. Davies said: "The suitability processes of many wealth management businesses are typically too human heavy, inefficient, and front loaded to the beginning of the client relationship to keep up with rapidly changing client circumstances at scale during a crisis."

He explained the understanding of a client's financial personality is generally based on risk profiling and very few wealth management propositions are using science-based measures that are needed to provide a comprehensive picture of their clients.

"This is not to advocate removing humans from the process - far from it - human conversations are vital, particularly in a crisis, but advisers need to be assisted by better diagnostic tools enabling accurate assessment of the client's personality and likely behavioural tendencies," he said.