Investment

Ellerston rejigs Aussie market neutral fund

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 JUN 2021   12:37PM

Ellerston Capital is changing its Australian Market Neutral strategy, as the portfolio manager changes.

The old fund, which was managed by Paul Drzewucki, held 50 to 100 positions with net equity exposure staying within -25% and 25%. It used a relative value and special situations strategy.

Ellerston has handed over the fund to Ashok Jacob who will change the strategy to 30 to 100 positions with net exposure between -10% to 40%.

The boutique is keeping the benchmark, fees and objective unchanged.

It said the changes were to align the strategy with Ellerston's founding product, the Global Equity Managers Fund, which has been run by Jacob since 2002 and had 14.1% p.a. in returns after fees to April end.

Drzewucki left earlier this year after working with the firm for nearly 10 years.

He joined Polymer Capital, which runs Asia-focused market neutral strategies.

