Ellerston listed Asia fund adds director

Ellerston Asian Investments has added a former super fund chief investment officer to its board.

Marian Carr joined as a non-executive director on December 1.

She has previously worked as the chief investment officer of the CSR Group superannuation funds.

She was also the deputy managing director of Asian equities manager MIR Investment Management which manages institutional portfolios for Australian ad overseas clients.

"We are delighted that Marian has agreed to join of EAI. She brings considerable experience in the funds management area including a recent focus on Asia ex-Japan portfolios," the firm said.

Carr is currently a non-executive director at Total Risk Management which acts a trustee for the $9 billion Russell Master Investment Trust.