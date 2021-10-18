Ellerston investments chief takes board role

The chief investment officer of Ellerston Capital has been appointed a director of a $40 billion superannuation manager.

As of this month, Christopher Hall sits on the board of Funds SA, the South Australian government's investment corporation that oversees the state's public sector super funds.

Hall brings extensive knowledge and experience in investment and funds management, Funds SA said.

Commenting on his appointment, Hall said: "I am very pleased to be joining the board of Funds SA and look forward to making a contribution to the future growth and development of the organisation."

Hall has been with Ellerston Capital since September 2018. He is also currently chair of the Perks Private Wealth investment committee.

Prior to joining Ellerston, Hall was managing director, senior portfolio manager at BlackRock in its Asian fundamental equities team.

He has also held senior roles with Argo Investments and Goldman Sachs JB Were.