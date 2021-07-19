Eliminating debt prioritised over pension contributions

A new study from the US finds that workers would rather pay off debt than contribute as much as 10% of their salary to their pension plan.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management's annual survey found that 65% of employees haven't been able to contribute to their retirement savings because of other financial priorities.

The majority of the 1281 participants said they would rather pay off debt (41%) while over a quarter (28%) said they did not earn enough to put more in their nest eggs. Others preferred to put money in savings (24%) or spend any disposable income (23%).

If participants were given US$500, however, most would put 40% of it in their pension fund, 26% in savings and 15% to pay off debt.

On a bright note, the 2021 Defined Contribution Plan Participant report found that more respondents this year (52%) contributed 10% or more to their plans, compared with past surveys.

"However, 45% are still falling below that 10% level, sometimes dangerously so, with 15% contributing less than 5%. Interestingly, participants who say that they are not confident about how much they should save for retirement are far more likely to contribute below 5% than those who say that they are extremely confident (42% vs. 7%)," the report read.

The study highlighted the need for financial advice as retirement plans continue to be one of the most important benefits employees look for from their employers.

Three out of four participants want advice on how much they should be contributing to their pension plan to meet their retirement goals (up 10% from 2016). About 70% said this should be coming from their employer (up 31% from 2016).

J.P. Morgan AM vice president of retirement insights Alexandra Nobile said: "The pandemic highlighted the need to be prepared for the unexpected, with emergency savings accounts prioritised by participants, particularly among younger individuals. Plan sponsors can play a key role in helping participants balance their emergency savings needs with support to help them across the retirement finish line."

On average, surveyed participants expect to retire at 65; some 24% expect to retire at age 64 or younger, while 34% foresee retiring at 66 years old and over.