Investment
Elanor launches new fund
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 26 NOV 2020   12:13PM

Elanor Investors Group has established a new managed fund, the Burke Street Fund, which will acquire commercial office and healthcare properties.

The properties in question are located at 2 Burke Street and 163 Ipswich Road, Wolloongabba in Queensland. The acquisitions are priced at approximately $80.2 million.

The properties are occupied, with long-term leases to the Queensland Government and the Catholic Church and have a 7.2 year weighted average lease expiry.

The sites are an established medical precinct, opposite the Princess Alexandra Hospital, and close to major transport.

"Our focus on acquiring strong income generating properties that also possess value-add opportunities is particularly attractive to our investors in a post-COVID environment," Elanor co-head of real estate David Burgess said.

"This acquisition provides secure income from the property's high quality tenants and significant value -add opportunities given its prime location with favourable zoning."

The fund will actively manage the property to optimise operating efficiencies.

"Following our recent acquisition of the Logan Road property for the Elanor Healthcare Real Estate Fund, we are pleased to have secured this high investment quality commercial asset for our capital partners in the Burke Street Fund," Elanor chief executive Glenn Willis said.

"The acquisition exemplifies [Elanor's] strategy of acquiring real estate assets where we see the opportunity to unlick value through our active asset management approach."

Read more: Burke Street FundElanor Investors GroupQueensland GovernmentCatholic ChurchDavid BurgessElanor Healthcare Real Estate FundGlenn WillisIpswich RoadLogan RoadPrincess Alexandra HospitalWolloongabba
