EG expands into private debt market

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 18 MAY 2023   11:50AM

EG Funds and Msquared Capital have joined forces to offer investors the opportunity to diversify into the private debt market to service capital products for property sites across the country.

Initially, the joint venture will engage wholesale investors and family offices, with private debt secured by residential real estate and industrial sites across the Eastern seaboard.

EG's proprietary platform PRISMS will assist the teams in applying an equity and debt lens to each prospective loan, they said.

"The platform's unique data, collected for more than 20 years, will also ensure that risks and credit quality are thoroughly assessed to safeguard investor funds," EG said.

EG head of private wealth Rodney Walk said after extensive consultation, the group is confident that Msquared Capital is the right cultural fit for a joint venture.

This is due to its aligned core values that will help solidify a strong partnership that generates outstanding consistent returns and positive impact, he said.

"As lending declines from the major banks, we have recognised a funding gap within the market," Walt said.

"That's why private debt has been viewed as the ideal opportunity for our investors."

The joint venture supports an underserved market, with capital secured by quality real estate in Australia to further enhance returns for our investors, Walt concluded.

Meanwhile, Msquared Capital managing director Paul Miron said the appetite for private debt has skyrocketed over the past few years, with no signs of slowing.

"This joint venture with EG enables us to capitalize on this growing demand, working together to provide more opportunities for both borrowers and investors," Miron said.

"Against a backdrop of market volatility, investors seek opportunities to diversify and secure strong returns, and private credit backed by property offers great appeal."

