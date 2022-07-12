Newspaper icon
EG appoints joint managing directors in response to growth

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 12 JUL 2022   12:22PM

Roger Parker and Chris Pak have been promoted as EG's new joint managing directors, taking over the roles of head of distribution and chief investment officer, respectively.

Parker, EG's executive director of nine years, will assume the title of head of distribution leading all capital raising, business development and marketing endeavours across the business.

Over the course of his career, Parker has been responsible for equity capital raisings across Australia and the UK exceeding $4 billion, as well as capital transactions of assets across domestic and offshore investment sectors totalling over $3.5 billion.

Previously, Parker held senior positions at Lendlease, Colonial First State, and Investa Property Group.

Meanwhile, Pak will step into the role of EG's chief investment officer, working alongside head of capital transactions Sean Fleming and divisional director of asset management, Gemma Moulang.

With over 25 years' experience in the real estate investment industry, Pak has worked on creating over $10 billion of listed and unlisted fund products across both real estate equity and debt investments in companies such as Westfield, Colonial First State and Challenger.

As joint managing directors, Parker and Pak will work alongside chief executive Adam Geha and chair Michael Easson.

Parker and Pak's promotions mean that Geha will now be liberated from the operational aspects of the business, while still maintaining his oversight as chair of both the executive and investment committee.

Geha will now focus on advancing the strategic direction of the group by doubling down on EG's long-term investment in property technology.

"EG has always been a data-driven investment manager," Geha said.

"Now that investors are looking for greater capital returns post-pandemic, the appetite for major investments in prop-tech such as data engines and visualization, digital twins and ESG platforms has never been greater. EG is already incubating the next "tiny-giant" start-ups that will shake up the industry."

Read more: Roger ParkerChris PakAdam GehaMichael EassonSean FlemingEG Funds Management
