Financial Planning

E&P pulls the plug on DASS

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 JAN 2022   12:26PM

Amid a slew of class actions and regulatory problems, the troubled superannuation subsidiary of E&P Financial Group is now in voluntary administration.

PwC has been called in as voluntary administrators of Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services, parent company E&P Financial Group told the ASX this morning, saying "mounting actual and potential liabilities mean it is likely to become insolvent at some future time".

Such liabilities include potential damages that will arise from the Piper Alderman and Shine Lawyers class actions, numerous claims made to AFCA, as well as civil penalties agreed between DASS and ASIC.

Piper Alderman commenced the class action in the Federal Court last November, defending investors who received dodgy advice in the group's beleaguered ASX-listed US Masters Residential Property Fund (URF).

Kosen-rufu, which is part of the class action, attempted to freeze the payable $7.2 million civil penalty ASIC slapped on DASS that same month.

Despite the trouble it has caused investors, ASIC dropped its case against DASS in July 2021, after seeing that a $7.2 million penalty and $1 million to cover legal costs was fit.

E&P managing director and chief executive Peter Anderson said the move to call in administrators was "necessary".

"It has also become apparent that settling individual claims as they arise will likely lead to inequities between client creditors. Voluntary administration provides an appropriate framework to ensure all client creditors are treated equitably. Importantly, no client assets are at risk as a result of this process, and we will strive to minimise any disruption to clients who will have ongoing access to their adviser(s)," he said.

Anderson assured shareholders that the voluntary administration relates to DASS only and does not affect the group's other entities.

Affected DASS clients will be transferred to a replacement service provider of their choice.

E&P will propose a Deed of Company Arrangement that sets out the settlement of all DASS claims.

