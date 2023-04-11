Newspaper icon
Superannuation
Drawdown reforms boosts post-retirement phase

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 11 APR 2023   12:36PM

Overhauling superannuation drawdown rules can significantly ease the cost-of-living pressures for retirees and improve retirement income by up to 20%.

This is one of three recommendations presented by the Financial Services Council and NMG Consulting in their newly released report, A roadmap for Australian retirement income policy.

The research argues that drawdown of retirement income is low, and bequests remains high, with retirees drawing down 17% less income from their super than what is considered optimal.

A more efficient drawdown system will result in higher retirement consumption of $397 billion from now until 2050, the research found, adding that super funds can do more to help retirees confidently use their super savings via higher drawdowns, and find retirement products appropriate to their needs.

In 2022, some 81% of super was taken in the form of a pension, 19% was made as a lump sum payment and just 0.1% took an annuity.

"If drawdown reforms, including those recommended by the Quality of Advice Review, are implemented, by 2040 an additional two million retirees will have received retirement advice and will collectively drawdown an additional $20+ billion from super per year leading to a 'more effective' retirement system," FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said.

The paper also recommends the removal of regulatory barriers to innovative new retirement income products. This includes moving consumers out of closed legacy products, reviewing the flexibility of prudential capital requirements and introducing a disclosure regime to allow consumers to compare retirement product features and fees.

The final recommendation involves improving how super interacts with other parts of the retirement system like the Age Pension.

Annual benefits paid out by superannuation as retirement income would be 10% higher each year, increasing to $38 billion more per annum by 2050, which then provides a significant relief for the Age Pension, aged care and health.

Briggs said that a reformed retirement system that is designed around the needs of retirees will provide them the products and advice they need at retirement and encourage them to enjoy their savings in retirement.

This will enhance the long-term sustainability of the superannuation system and take pressure off future tax settings, he said.

